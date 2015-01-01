पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Bihar
  • Prime Minister Narendra Modi Said In Bihar Vijay Utsav In Delhi Nari Shakti Made Us Win, Said Nitish Will Be Our CM

भाजपा का विजय उत्सव:दिल्ली में बिहार विजय उत्सव में प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी बोले- नारी शक्ति ने हमें जिताया, कहा- नीतीश ही हाेंगे हमारे सीएम

बिहारएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
नई दिल्ली में बिहार विजय उत्सव के दौरान प्रधानमंत्री ने कार्यकार्ताओं से नारा लगवाया-नड्‌डा जी आप आगे बढ़ो हम आपके साथ हैं। इस दौरान नड्‌डा ने मंच पर खड़े होकर लोगों और पीएम अभिवादन किया।
  • बिहार में जीत के रणनीतिकार के लिए मोदी ने लगवाया नारा-नड्‌डा जी आगे बढ़ो हम आपके साथ हैं

प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी ने बिहार में एनडीए की जीत का श्रेय अपने साइलेंट वोटरों को दिया और कहा कि इन्होंने चुपचाप अपना काम किया। ये नारीशक्ति ही है, जिनकी बदौलत बिहार में एनडीए को जीत मिली। वे दिल्ली में धन्यवाद बिहार कार्यक्रम को संबोधित कर रहे थे। उन्होंने कहा कि विभिन्न सूचना माध्यमों में इन साइलेंट वोटरों की गूंज सुनाई पड़ रही थी। ये साइलेंट वोटर नारी शक्ति है, ग्रामीण-शहरी क्षेत्रों में रहने वाले आम लोग हैं। ये भाजपा की ताकत हैं।

बिहार में नीतीश कुमार के नेतृत्व में विकास के संकल्प को पूरा किया जाएगा। सबका साथ सबका विकास के मंत्र के साथ भाजपा आगे बढ़ी थी। मैं बिहार के अपने भाइयों और बहनों से कहूंगा, आपने एक बार फिर सिद्ध किया है कि बिहार को क्यों लोकतंत्र की जमीन कहा जाता है? आपने फिर सिद्ध किया है कि बिहारवासी पारखी हैं और जागरूक भी।

कश्मीर से कन्याकुमारी तक परिवारवादी पार्टियों का जाल फैलने लगा है। फैमिली पार्टियां लोकतंत्र के लिए खतरा है। युवा इसे समझते हैं। लंबे समय तक शासन करने वाली पार्टी भी परिवार की पार्टी बनकर रह गई है। कार्यक्रम में गृह मंत्री अमित शाह, रक्षा मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह व प्रवक्ता संजय मयूख भी मौजूद थे।

का बा का जवाब बिहार ने ई बा से दे दिया : नड्‌डा

जेपी नड्डा ने कहा बिहार ने गुंडाराज के बजाए विकासराज को चुना। लालटेन युग को नकार दिया है। चुनाव में भ्रम फैलाने की तमाम कोशिशों को नकार दिया और एनडीए की नीतियों पर मुहर लगायी। बाहुबल को भी पूरी तरह से नकार दिया। चुनाव के दौरान एक चर्चा बड़ी तेज चली-बिहार में का बा..का बा...। बिहार की जनता ने जवाब भी दे दिया। बिहार में इ बा..ई बा... और लूट आ गुंडाराज के चोट बा। जनता ने विकास के पक्ष में मतदान कर स्पष्ट जनादेश दिया है।

नीतीश बोले -जनता मालिक, पीएम को धन्यवाद

मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार से मिलने के लिए मुख्यमंत्री आवास में नवनिर्वाचित उम्मीदवारों का तांता लगा रहा। उन्होंने विधानसभा चुनाव में जीत के लिए मालिक जनता को नमन किया तथा प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी को धन्यवाद दिया। बिहार विधानसभा चुनाव के नतीजे पर अपनी प्रतिक्रिया व्यक्त करते हुए मुख्यमंत्री ने बुधवार की देर शाम सोशल मीडिया पर लिखा-’जनता मालिक है।

उन्होंने एनडीए को जो बहुमत प्रदान किया, उसके लिए जनता-जनार्दन को नमन है। मैं प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी जी को मिल रहे उनके सहयोग के लिए धन्यवाद करता हूं।’ जदयू ने कहा-’बिहार ने दिया फिर से अपना स्नेह, समर्थन और प्यार; नेतृत्व करने बिहार का फिर लौट आए नीतीश कुमार।’

इधर, तिब्बती धर्मगुरू दलाई लामा ने नीतीश कुमार को बधाई देते हुए कहा-’मैं आपके लिए प्रार्थना करता हूं कि बिहार के लोगों की आशाओं और आकांक्षाओं को पूरा करने में जो भी चुनौतियां हैं, उन्हें पूरा करने में आप सफल होंगे।’

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंडॉ. हर्षवर्धन ने 7 राज्यों से कहा- मौतों को कम करने पर फोकस करें; WHO प्रमुख से मोदी ने बात की - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें