पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Bihar
  • Professional Thief Caught While Stealing Buffalo In Phulwari Sharif, Angry People Beat Him To Death

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

5 घंटे तक लाठी-डंडों से धुनाई:फुलवारीशरीफ में चोरी करते वक्त पकड़ा गया पेशेवर चोर, उग्र लोगों ने पिटाई कर उतार दिया मौत के घाट

पटना25 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • वैशाली जिले का था मूल निवासी था, परिवार के साथ पाटलिपुत्रा रेलवे स्टेशन के पास स्थित झुग्गी में रह रहा था
  • भैंस की चोरी कर रहा था, तभी लोगों ने देख लिया और घेरकर खूब की पिटाई, 7 के खिलाफ FIR दर्ज

भैंस की चोरी करते हुए 26 साल का एक पेशेवर चोर पकड़ा गया। उग्र लोगों ने घेरकर उसकी खूब पिटाई की। जिसे जो हाथ लगा, उसी से उसकी पिटाई की। लाठी-डंडों से लोग उसे करीब 5 घंटे तक पीटते रहे। बुरी तरह पिटाई किए जाने से उसकी मौत हो गई। मामला पटना के फुलवारीशरीफ थाना इलाके का है। मारे गए चोर का नाम आलमगीर है। वह वैशाली जिले का था मूल निवासी था लेकिन अपने परिवार के साथ पाटलिपुत्रा रेलवे स्टेशन के पास स्थित झुग्गी में रह रहा था।

खटाल से चुराकर ले जा रहा था भैंस

FCI गोदाम के पास एक खटाल है। आलमगीर मंगलवार की देर रात करीब दो बजे खटाल के अंदर पहुंचा। वहां से चोरी कर एक भैंस लेकर जा रहा था। तभी खटाल वालों की नींद खुल गई और उन्होंने शोर मचा दिया। उसके बाद वहां कई और लोग पहुंच गए। आलमगीर भैंस को छोड़कर भागने लगा। भागने के क्रम में वह गिर गया। जब तब वह उठकर भागता, तब तक लोगों की भीड़ ने उसे घेर लिया। फिर उसकी पिटाई शुरू कर दी।

PMCH में हुई मौत

लोग लगातार कई घंटे तक उसे पीटते रहे। उसे इतना मारा कि वह पूरी तरह से बदहवास हो गया। बुधवार को जानकारी मिलने पर सुबह सात बजे के करीब फुलवारीशरीफ थाने की पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची। गंभीर हालत में आलमगीर को अपने कब्जे में लिया। उसे सबसे पहले पीएचसी ले जाया गया, पर स्थिति गंभीर थी। उसे PMCH ले जाया गया, वहीं इलाज के दौरान उसकी मौत हो गई।

मां के बयान पर FIR

थानेदार के अनुसार बेटे की मौत की जानकारी मिलने पर मां नूरजहां और परिवार के कई लोग मौके पर पहुंचे। मां के बयान पर ही आलमगीर की हत्या की एफआईआर दर्ज की गई। इसमें सात लोग नामजद किए गए हैं। इनमें श्रीकांत राय, अशरफी राय, संचित राय, बादल कुमार, साधू राय, कन्हाई राय और रौशन कुमार शामिल हैं। इन सभी को गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया है। पुलिस की जांच में पता चला कि पशुओं की चोरी के मामले में आलमगीर पेशेवर था। दानापुर थाना से वह इसी तरह के मामले में जेल जा चुका था।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें60 साल या ज्यादा उम्र वालों को बेसिक फेयर में 50% छूट, 7 दिन पहले बुकिंग जरूरी - बिजनेस - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें