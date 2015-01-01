पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पंजीकरण की सुविधा कार्यालय में भी:किसानों को रबी फसल का बीज किया जाने लगा उपलब्ध

पीपराकोठी2 दिन पहले
प्रखण्ड कृषि कार्यालय को 104 क्विंटल गेहूं रबी फसल के लिए उन्नत प्रभेद उपलब्ध कराया गया है। जिसे पीपराकोठी के बलथरवा स्थित गोदाम से किसानों को उपलब्ध कराया जा रहा है। इस बाबत प्रखण्ड कृषि पदाधिकारी फूलदेव पासवान ने बताया कि बीज ऑन लाइन रजिस्ट्रेशन के बाद ओटीपी की जाने के बाद किसान को उपलब्ध कराया जा रहा है।

पंजीकरण की सुविधा कार्यालय में भी उपलब्ध है। उन्होंने बताया कि 16-20 क्विंटल प्रति एकड़ उपज देने वाले गेहूं का प्रभेद एचडी-3086 मुख्यमंत्री विस्तार योजना के तहत 90 प्रतिशत अनुदान पर 7.80 क्विंटल बीज व 50 प्रतिशत अनुदानित दर योजना अंतर्गत 96 क्विंटल बीज उपलब्ध कराया गया है। इस अनुदानित योजना के तहत किसानों को बीज पर 50 फीसदी अनुदान दिया जाएगा।

वहीं इस सीजन में मसूर की खेती के लिए किसानों को पीएल-8 वेराइटी उपलब्ध कराया जाएगा। इसमें मुख्यमंत्री तीव्र बीज विस्तार योजना के तहत 90 फीसदी अनुदान पर 39 किसान व 50 फीसदी अनुदान योजना में 240 किसानों को बीज दिया जाएगा।

मौके पर किसान सलाहकार रमेश पटेल, भारतभूषण, विजय कुमार, अशोक कुमार, शत्रुधन राम, किसान अम्बिका राम, विष्णु दयाल राम, किशुनदेव सहनी आदि थे।

