  • Raid On Muzaffarpur Police Inspector House Update; Recovers Cash, Gold Jewellery, And Weapons

कार्रवाई:मुजफ्फरपुर में राजस्व कर्मचारी के घर निगरानी की छापेमारी, हथियार समेत कैश और ज्वेलरी बरामद

मुजफ्फरपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
घर के अंदर ज्वेलरी और कैश की जांच करते निगरानी टीम के अधिकारी।
  • अशोक कुमार सिंह के पैतृक गांव में स्थित घर में भी हुई छापेमारी
  • निगरानी टीम की भनक लगते ही अशोक कुमार सिंह फरार हो गए

मुजफ्फरपुर के कांटी में तैनात राजस्व कर्मचारी के घर निगरानी की टीम ने छापेमारी की है। इस दौरान घर से हथियार की बरामदगी हुई है। इसके अलावा ज्वेलरी और कैश भी छापेमारी के दौरान बरामद किया गया है। आरोपी कर्मचारी अशोक कुमार सिंह मौके पर से फरार हो गए हैं।

राजस्व कर्मचारी के आवास के बाहर पुलिस की टीम।
राजस्व कर्मचारी के आवास के बाहर पुलिस की टीम।

घर के पास बड़ी संख्या में जुटे लोग

निगरानी की टीम राजस्व कर्मचारी के दो ठिकानों पर छापेमारी की है। भगवानपुर के चैनपुर मोहल्ले में स्थित आवास पर हुई है। इसके अलावा अशोक कुमार सिंह के पैतृक गांव में भी छापेमारी की गई है। पैतृक गांव पारू प्रखंड के बभनगांव में है। निगरानी की टीम आय से अधिक संपत्ति के मामले में कार्रवाई की है। फिलहाल, अशोक कुमार सिंह के रिश्तेदारों से गहन पूछताछ की जा रही है। छापेमारी के दौरान आवास के आस-पास लोगों का जमावड़ा लग गया। मुजफ्फरपुर निगरानी प्रक्षेत्र के डीएसपी मनोज कुमार श्रीवास्तव ने छापेमारी की पुष्टि की है। उन्होंने कहा कि छापेमारी पूरी करने के बाद मुख्यालय को विस्तृत जानकारी भेजी जाएगी।

