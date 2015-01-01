पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हड़कंप:सुबह-सुबह पटना समेत बिहार की तमाम जेलों में छापेमारी, खगड़िया मंडलकारा में मिले चार चिलम

पटना10 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
खगड़िया मंडलकारा में की गई छापेमारी में वार्ड से खैनी की कुछ पुड़िया, चार चिलम और एक छोटी कैंची बरामद हुआ।
  • जेल आईजी का दावा 95 प्रतिशत जेलों में छापेमारी में कुछ नहीं मिला
  • बंदी गहरी नींद में सोए हुए थे कि शुरू हो गई छापेमारी

मंगलवार की सुबह-सुबह प्रशासन और पुलिस के अधिकारी हरकत में रहे। इनकी ज्वाइंट टीम ने पूरे बिहार में बड़ी कार्रवाई की है। सुबह-सुबह पटना के बेउर समेत तमाम जिलों की जेलों में छापेमारी हुई है। वो भी उस वक्त जब जेल में मौजूद कैदी गहरी नींद में सो रहे थे। उठने का टाइम होने ही वाला था कि वहां छापेमारी शुरू हो गई।

खगड़िया मंडलकारा में डीएम के नेतृत्व में छापेमारी की गई। वहां से खैनी की कुछ पुड़िया, चार चिलम और एक छोटी कैंची बरामद की गई है। डीएसपी सहित कई थानों की पुलिस भी छापेमारी में शामिल थी।

बिहार विधानसभा का चुनाव खत्म होने के बाद राज्य के जेलों में यह पहली छापेमारी थी। पटना के फुलवारी शरीफ जेल को छोड़कर बेउर जेल, दानापुर, मसौढ़ी, पटना सिटी और बाढ़ जेलों को पूरी तरह से खंगाला गया है। जिन वार्डों में कुख्यात कैदी बन्द हैं, वहां भी एक-एक कर सभी की जांच की गई। इसके साथ पूर्णिया, सिवान, मुजफ्फरपुर सहित तमाम जिलों में डीएम के नेतृत्व में जेलों में भी यह कार्रवाई हुई है।

होम डिपार्टमेंट की ओर जारी किया गया था आदेश

दरअसल, जेलों में छापेमारी को लेकर बिहार के होम डिपार्टमेंट की तरफ से एक आदेश जारी किया गया था। इसी के बाद सुबह 5 बजे के करीब पटना समेत तमाम जिलों में जिला प्रशासन और पुलिस के अधिकारी एक टीम बनाकर जेलों में गए व छापेमारी की। अचानक हुए इस छापेमारी से जेल में कैद कैदियों के बीच अफरा-तफरी मच गई थी। जेल आईजी मिथिलेश मिश्रा के अनुसार 95 प्रतिशत जेलों में छापेमारी के दरम्यान कुछ भी नहीं मिला है।

बेउर जेल में चिलम पार्टी:गाने की धुन पर धुआं उड़ाते दिखे कैदी

दो दिन पहले ही बेउर जेल के भीतर का एक वीडियो वायरल हुआ था, जिसमें एक वार्ड में बंदी चिलम और सिगरेट पीते नजर आ रहे थे। माना जा रहा है कि वीडियो वायरल होने के बाद ही सूबे की जेलों में यह छापेमारी हुई है।

