आयकर की कार्रवाई:पटना समेत 5 शहरों में ठेकेदारों के यहां छापे, 50 लाख रुपए से अधिक कैश मिले

बिहारएक घंटा पहले
आयकर की इस कार्रवाई को विधानसभा चुनाव से जोड़ कर देखा जा रहा है।
  • नल-जल योजना से जुड़े हैं इनमें कई ठेकेदार

आयकर टीम ने लाखों रुपए की टैक्स चोरी के आरोप में भागलपुर के दो ठेकेदार भाइयों ललन कुमार व सुमन कुमार के यहां एक साथ छापेमारी की। छापेमारी के दौरान टीम ने अब तक 50 लाख रुपए कैश बरामद की है। करोड़ों की बेनामी संपत्तियों का भी पता चला है। छापेमारी गुरुवार सुबह सात बजे से ही देर रात तक जारी रही।

आयकर टीम ने पटना में भी दो ठेकेदारों के ठिकाने पर सर्च किया। सूत्रों के अनुसार पटना में हनुमान नगर, पाटलिपुत्र कॉलोनी और फ्रेजर रोड स्थित आवास और कार्यालय के अलावा दीघा में फैक्ट्री और हिलसा में देर रात तक कार्रवाई की। बताया जा रहा है कि दोनों जल नल योजना से जुड़े बड़े ठेकेदार हैं।

पूर्णिया में भी दो सरकारी ठेकेदारों के ठिकाने पर कार्रवाई हुई। इनके ठिकानों से काफी कैश, संपत्ति के कागजात और ज्वेलरी मिले हैं। हालांकि आधिकारिक तौर पर इसकी पुष्टि नहीं की है। गया में स्टोन चिप्स के व्यवसाय से जुड़े आठ लोगों के ठिकाने पर भी सर्वे किया है।

पटना में इनके यहां हुई कार्रवाई
सूत्रों के अनुसार पटना में जिन दो ठेकेदारों के ठिकानों पर छापेमारी की गई है उनमें से एक गणाधिपति कंस्ट्रक्शन प्राइवेट लिमिटेड के मालिक हैं और दूसरे नालंदा एंजी कॉन प्राइवेट लिमिटेड है। आयकर की इस कार्रवाई को विधानसभा चुनाव से जोड़ कर देखा जा रहा है।

