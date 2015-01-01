पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मनमानी:स्पेशल ट्रेन के नाम पर पैसेंजर्स को लूट रही रेलवे, वसूल रही है अधिक किराया

पटना30 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • रेलवे का दावा सिर्फ पूजा स्पेशल ट्रेनों के लिए वसूला जा रहा है 30 प्रतिशत अधिक किराया
  • वर्तमान में तीन तरह की स्पेशल ट्रेनें चला रही रेलवे

ट्रेन से सफर करना पैसेंजर्स के लिए काफी महंगा साबित हो रहा है। पैसेंजर्स की जेब ढीली हो रही है। उनसे अधिक किराया वसूल किया जा रहा है। स्पेशल ट्रेन के नाम पर पैसेंजर्स से अधिक रुपए लिए जा रहे हैं।

अगर किसी पैसेंजर को पटना से फतुहा जाना हो और उसे एक्सप्रेस ट्रेन का टिकट लेना हो तो उसे वर्तमान में 70 रुपया देना पड़ रहा है। जबकि एक्सप्रेस ट्रेन के जनरल टिकट का असल किराया 30 रुपया ही है। इसी तरह अगर किसी को आसनसोल जाना हो तो इसके लिए 140 रुपया वसूल किया जा रहा है। यह हाल छोटी दूरी की ट्रेनों का नहीं बल्कि पटना से खुलने वाली लंबी दूरी की ट्रेनों का भी है। अधिक किराया देने से पैसेंजर्स की जेब पर अतिरिक्त भार पड़ रहा है। ऑन पेपर रेगुलर चलने वाली ट्रेनें बंद हैं। बंद ट्रेनों के आगे जीरो लगाकर उसे स्पेशल ट्रेन बना दिया गया और इसी नाम पर पैसेंजर्स से अधिक किराया वसूला जा रहा है।

अगर किसी पैसेंजर को पटना से फतुहा जाना हो और उसे एक्सप्रेस ट्रेन का टिकट लेना हो तो उसे वर्तमान में 70 रुपया देना पड़ रहा है, जबकि एक्सप्रेस ट्रेन के जनरल टिकट का असल किराया 30 रुपया ही है।
अगर किसी पैसेंजर को पटना से फतुहा जाना हो और उसे एक्सप्रेस ट्रेन का टिकट लेना हो तो उसे वर्तमान में 70 रुपया देना पड़ रहा है, जबकि एक्सप्रेस ट्रेन के जनरल टिकट का असल किराया 30 रुपया ही है।

रेलवे का दावा सिर्फ पूजा स्पेशल में 30 प्रतिशत है किराया
रेलवे का दावा है कि वो वर्तमान में तीन तरह की स्पेशल ट्रेनें चला रही है। इनमें सिर्फ पूजा स्पेशल ट्रेन में 30 प्रतिशत ही अधिक किराया वसूला जा रहा है। ईस्ट सेंट्रल रेलवे के सीपीआरओ राजेश कुमार के अनुसार मई और जून से चलाई जा रहीं कोविड स्पेशल और क्लोन स्पेशल ट्रेन में रेगुलर ट्रेन का ही किराया वसूल किया जा रहा है। इन ट्रेनों में कोई एक्सट्रा चार्ज नहीं लग रहा है। सवाल यह है कि जब ट्रेनें चल ही रही हैं तो रेलवे रेगुलर ट्रेनों को क्यों चला रही है? पूजा स्पेशल ट्रेन के जरिए अधिक किराया पैसेंजर्स से क्यों वसूला जा रहा है? इस पर सीपीआरओ का कहना का है कि यह व्यवस्था 2015 के बाद से ही है। उस वक्त से पूजा स्पेशल ट्रेनों का किराया अधिक रखा जा रहा है।

