किशनगंज:बिना चुनाव लड़े ही मैदान से बाहर हुए प्लूरल्स के राजीव, मन मारकर किया मतदान

कृृ्ष्ण वल्लभ नारायण7 मिनट पहले
राजीव केसरी किशनगंज में संख्या 230 पर पहुंचे, मन मारकर किसी और प्रत्याशी को वोट दिया।
  • किशनगंज विधानसभा क्षेत्र से मिला का प्लूरल्स पार्टी का सिंबल
  • सहीं समय पर कागजात जब नहीं कर पाने के कारण नहीं बने प्रत्याशी

व्यवसायी से विधायक बनने की चाहत में एक शख्स अपने कारोबार को छोड़ पार्टी की टिकट लेने की होड़ में शामिल हो जाते हैं। जनता से मुखातिब भी होने के साथ-साथ कई जगह ऐलान भी कर देते हैं कि इस बार वे भी किशनगंज विधानसभा सीट से मैदान में उतरे हैं। कड़ी मेहनत के बाद प्लूरल्स पार्टी चुनाव लड़ने के लिए टिकट भी देती है। लेकिन आखिरी समय में उनका नामांकन नहीं पाता है। अंत में मन मसोस कर वो मतदान के दिन बूथ संख्या 230 पर पहुंचे, मन मारकर किसी और प्रत्याशी को वोट दिया।

किशनगंज विधानसभा में प्लूरल्स पार्टी की ओर उम्मीदवार घोषित किए गए राजीव केसरी चुनाव लड़े बिना ही बाहर हो गए। शनिवार को राजीव मन मारकर किसी और को वोट डालने मतदान के लिए बूथ पर पहुंचे। दैनिक भास्कर से बातचीत के दौरान पता चला कि अब वे उम्मीदवार नहीं रहे। सही समय पर कागजात जमा नहीं होने के कारण उनका नामांकन नहीं हो पाया। राजीव का कहना है कि उनसे पहले प्लूरल्स पार्टी की ओर से किसी और को उम्मीदवार बनाया गया था लेकिन उन्हें कुछ लोगों ने दबाव डालकर बैठा दिया।

राजीव केसरी ने बताया कि किशनगंज विधानसभा क्षेत्र से चुनाव लड़ने के लिए उन्हें प्लूरल्स पार्टी की ओर शतरंज और लूडो समेत तीन सिंबल मिला था। किशनगंज के सभी विधानसभा में उम्मीदवार घोषित किया गया था। बहादुरगंज विधानसभा से भी एक प्रत्याशी को सिंबल दिया गया थाा। उनका आरोप है कि राजनीतिक षडयंत्र की वजह से नामांकन के लिए कागजात ससमय तैयार नहीं किया गया। वकील ने 4 घंटे में भी कागजात तैयार नहीं किया। राजीव ने बताया कि वे चॉकलेट और बिस्कुट कारोबार से जुड़े हैं। अपना व्यवसाय छोड़ वे विधानसभा क्षेत्र में काफी मेहनत कर रहे थे।

