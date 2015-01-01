पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Bihar
  • Rajnath Singh Bjp Come Bihar To Talk MLAs Change Deputy CM Or Not Bihar NDA Bihar Government

बिहार भाजपा में बढ़ी हलचल:राजनाथ विधायकों से लेंगे ‘गुपचुप’राय- डिप्टी सीएम बदलें या नहीं

पटना3 मिनट पहले
राजनाथ सिंह।
  • अरसे बाद संगठन में सक्रिय हुए भाजपा के पूर्व राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष राजनाथ
  • अटल सभागार से रविवार को निकल सकती है नई खबर, गोलबंदी तेज

भारतीय जनता पार्टी में बिहार का चेहरा बदलेगा या नहीं? सुशील मोदी ही उप-मुख्यमंत्री की चाहत हैं या विधायक बदलाव चाहते हैं? ऐसे सवालों का जवाब रविवार शाम तक मिल सकता है। देश के रक्षा मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह अरसे बाद संगठन के काम से बिहार आ रहे हैं और ‘गुपचुप’ रायशुमारी कर वह यह तय करेंगे कि नेता बदलना चाहिए है या नहीं। भाजपा के पूर्व राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष राजनाथ के इस मिशन की खबर से बिहार भाजपा में ऊपर से नीचे तक हलचल है और साथ-साथ गोलबंदी भी तेज है।

राम जन्मभूमि की नींव में पहली ईंट डालने वाले भाजपा के दलित चेहरे कामेश्वर चौपाल को डिप्टी सीएम बनाने की अफवाह से मची उथलपुथल के बीच राजनाथ सिंह के अचानक बने बिहार दौरे से प्रदेश भाजपा में जबरदस्त हलचल है। कई बड़े नेताओं को राजनाथ का आना पच भी नहीं रहा है। तीन दिनों तक दिल्ली में संतों की सभा के साथ प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी से मुलाकात कर लौटे कामेश्वर चौपाल शनिवार को दिनभर संघ से जुड़े कार्यक्रमों में व्यस्त रहने के कारण मीडिया से नहीं मिले, जबकि उप-मुख्यमंत्री सुशील कुमार मोदी नए चुनाव परिणाम के बाद अचानक दिल्ली जाकर शनिवार को लौटे। इस बीच राजनाथ सिंह के रविवार को पटना आने की सूचना से खलबली है कि वह क्यों आ रहे और क्या करेंगे।

नेता बदलें या नहीं- निकलवा सकते हैं पर्ची, बाकी फैसला अलग

RSS पृष्ठभूमि के एक कद्दावर भाजपा नेता ने भास्कर से बातचीत में संभावना जताई कि अटल सभागार में पार्टी के पूर्व राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष विधायकों से मिलेंगे। इस मुलाकात में पर्ची के जरिए विधायकों से इस सवाल का जवाब मांगा जाएगा कि वह नेतृत्व कायम रखना चाहते हैं या नहीं? चेहरा बदलना चाहते हैं या नहीं? इसके आसार ज्यादा हैं कि सुशील कुमार मोदी के चेहरे पर सीधी बात हो। इस पर्ची में अगर ज्यादा विधायक मोदी के खिलाफ नजर आए तो राजनाथ यह फीडबैक लेकर दिल्ली लौटेंगे। इस बात की संभावना कम है कि मुख्यालय से विमर्श के बाद राजनाथ खुद नए नाम की घोषणा करें, लेकिन उनके आने की सूचना से ही हलचल मची हुई है।

गोलबंदी के दो समूह, तीसरे ने खुद कर ली है दूरी

प्रदेश भाजपा में सुशील कुमार मोदी का सामने आकर विरोध कोई नहीं करता है, इसलिए गुपचुप रायशुमारी की संभावना है। इस विकल्प को देखते हुए सुशील कुमार मोदी के प्रति आस्था रखने वाले विधायक हर आशंका पर दीपावली की रात ही काम करते दिखे। दूसरा समूह गया के विधायक डॉ. प्रेम कुमार को लेकर सक्रिय है। 2015 के विधानसभा चुनाव के दौरान भी डॉ. प्रेम कुमार को उप-मुख्यमंत्री बनाने की मांग थी, लेकिन NDA की हार के बाद मामला शांत पड़ गया था। सुशील कुमार मोदी विधानसभा चुनाव में इस बार भी नहीं उतरे थे, जबकि डॉ. प्रेम कुमार गया से इस बार भी जीतकर आए हैं। दोनों ही तरफ की आस्था एकजुट हो रही है, जो राजनाथ के सामने रायशुमारी को प्रभावित कर सकती है। इसके अलावा अचानक सामने आए कामेश्वर चौपाल के नाम को लेकर भी गहमागहमी है, हालांकि वह खुद को इन सबसे दूर रखकर चल रहे हैं।

नीतीश की पसंद सुशील मोदी, निर्णय लेना आसान नहीं

सुशील कुमार मोदी मुख्यमंत्री के रूप में नीतीश कुमार के अलावा कोई नाम नहीं लेते हैं और नीतीश भी डिप्टी के रूप में सुमो को ही पसंद करते हैं। बताया जा रहा है कि नीतीश सुमो को लेकर अड़े हुए भी हैं। ऐसे में नीतीश की पसंद को नकारने में भाजपा असहज है, इसलिए विधायकों में गुपचुप रायशुमारी के जरिए सुमो-विरोध को पार्टी अपने हिसाब से मापने की कोशिश कर रही है।

