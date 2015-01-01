पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गोलबंदी में ‘राज’नाथ::भाजपा विधायक सुशील मोदी पर गुपचुप राय देने को बैठे रहे, रक्षा मंत्री पटना आकर भी नहीं आए

पटनाएक घंटा पहले
भाजपा के पूर्व राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष और रक्षा मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह सीधे राजकीय अतिथिशाला पहुंच गए
  • भाजपा में डिप्टी सीएम पर गतिरोध बढ़ने का प्रमाण सामने आया
  • भास्कर ने दीपावली की शाम ही इस गुटबाजी का किया था खुलासा

वही हुआ, जिसकी आशंका भाजपा के कई विधायक जाहिर कर रहे थे। सुशील कुमार मोदी को डिप्टी सीएम पद से हटाने की चाहत रखने वालों को आशंका थी कि रक्षा मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह आ तो रहे भाजपा की रक्षा के लिए, लेकिन वह ऐसा शायद ही करें। रविवार को यह हुआ भी। भाजपा विधायक सुशील कुमार मोदी पर गुपचुप राय देने के लिए जीते विधायक पूर्व राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष राजनाथ सिंह का इंतजार करते रहे, लेकिन वह सीधे राजकीय अतिथिशाला पहुंच गए ताकि यहीं से NDA की बैठक में चले जाएं।

भास्कर ने दीपावली की शाम ही राजनाथ सिंह के पटना आने और विधायकों से रायशुमारी की खबर में इस बात का जिक्र किया था कि पार्टी में गोलबंदी बहुत तेज है। रविवार को यह सच 2020 का विधानसभा चुनाव जीतकर आए भाजपा विधायकों ने भी देख लिया। विधायक सुबह 10 बजे से राजनाथ सिंह के आने का इंतजार करते रहे। भाजपा के प्रदेश कार्यालय में रायशुमारी को लेकर गहमागहमी थी, लेकिन 12 बजे अचानक सभी बड़े नेता साढ़े 12 बजे से सीएम आवास में होने वाली NDA की बैठक के लिए रवाना हो गए। प्रदेश कार्यालय में रायशुमारी का इंतजार करते विधायकों से आननफानन में उपस्थिति का हस्ताक्षर लिया गया और NDA की बैठक के बारे में जानकारी दे दी गई। राजनाथ सिंह को पहले 10 बजे से भाजपा विधायकों की बैठक में रहना था, लेकिन फिर साढ़े 11 बजे का समय दिया गया। 11:40 में वह पटना भी गए, लेकिन उनकी गाड़ी सीधे मुख्यमंत्री आवास की तरफ मुड़ गई। वह सीधे सीएम हाउस नहीं जाकर राजकीय अतिथिगृह पहुंचे और फिर साढ़े 12 बजे नीतीश कुमार के आवास की ओर निकल गए।

इसलिए नहीं ली विधायकों की राय

विधायक दल की बैठक में रायशुमारी के लिए इंतजार में बैठे भाजपा विधायकों ने कहा कि पटना एयरपोर्ट से 5 मिनट की दूरी पर भाजपा दफ्तर है और राजनाथ यहां 12 बजे भी आते तो 20 मिनट में जीते विधायकों की राय ले सकते थे, लेकिन ऐसा नहीं किया गया। भास्कर से बातचीत में किसी विधायक ने सुशील कुमार मोदी का नाम लेकर तो नहीं कहा, लेकिन नेतृत्व में बदलाव और नीतीश की छाया से निकलने की बात हर किसी की जुबान पर थी। कई विधायकों ने भीड़ में कुर्सी पर से ही आवाज लगाई कि बदलाव तो होना ही चाहिए, हालांकि इस बारे में जब संगठन से जुड़े पदाधिकारियों से बात की गई तो उन्होंने NDA की बैठक को ज्यादा महत्वपूर्ण बताकर पल्ला झाड़ लिया।

बिहार भाजपा में बढ़ी हलचल:राजनाथ सिंह विधायकों से लेंगे ‘गुपचुप’ राय- सुशील मोदी डिप्टी सीएम रहें या नहीं

कामेश्वर चौपाल का हल्ला, प्रेम कुमार को लेकर गुटबाजी

राजनाथ सिंह आते और यहां जीते विधायकों से बदलाव के बारे में पर्ची से राय लेते तो संभव है कि बहुत सारे विधायक डॉ. प्रेम कुमार के नाम को सामने करते। इसके अलावा दो दिन से कामेश्वर चौपाल को डिप्टी सीएम बनाए जाने का हल्ला भी जोरों पर है। दोनों ही नेता ऐसी किसी संभावना से इनकार कर रहे हैं, लेकिन जीतकर आए विधायकों के बीच इन नामों को लेकर जबरदस्त चर्चा थी औेर शनिवार शाम से ही इसी बात पर प्रदेश भाजपा में गुटबाजी चरम पर थी।

