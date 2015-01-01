पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Bihar
  • Rajya Sabha By Election 2020 Bihar BJP JDU Candidate; Sushil Modi, Rituraj Sinha, Shahnawaz Alam

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

राज्यसभा उपचुनाव:एक तीर से कई निशाने साधने की फिराक में BJP, रेस में सुशील, शाहनवाज और रितुराज सिन्हा का नाम सबसे आगे

पटनाएक घंटा पहलेलेखक: बृजम पांडेय
  • कॉपी लिंक
राज्यसभा के लिए उपचुनाव की रेस में हैं सुशील कुमार मोदी, शहनवाज हुसैन और रितुराज सिन्हा।
  • रामविलास पासवान के निधन के बाद खाली हुई है राज्यसभा के लिए बिहार की एक सीट
  • भारत निर्वाचन आयोग ने उपचुनाव के लिए 14 दिसंबर की तारीख निर्धारित की है

राज्यसभा के लिए रिक्त एक सदस्य के लिए 14 दिसंबर को मतदान होना है। पूर्व केंद्रीय मंत्री रामविलास पासवान के निधन से खाली हुई बिहार की एक राज्य सभा सीट के लिए उपचुनाव की घोषणा कर दी गई है। भारत निर्वाचन आयोग ने इस चुनाव के लिए 14 दिसंबर की तारीख निर्धारित की है। भाजपा कोटे से राज्यसभा भेजे गए रामविलास पासवान के निधन के बाद इस रिक्त स्थान पर एनडीए का हक है। भाजपा के तरफ से इस सीट को भरा जाना है। इस चुनाव को लेकर भाजपा में उथलपुथल शुरु हो गई है।

रेस में है इन नेताओं का नाम
बिहार विधानसभा चुनाव के बाद भाजपा का शीर्ष नेतृत्व राज्यसभा को लेकर फूंक फूंक कर कदम रखना चाहती है। इसके सामाजिक और राजनैतिक पहलूओं पर विचार किया जा रहा है। राज्यसभा के लिए भाजपा के कई नेताओं का नाम रेस में चल रहा है। पूर्व उपमुख्यमंत्री सुशील मोदी , पूर्व केंद्रीय मंत्री शाहनवाज हुसैन और भाजपा नेता रितुराज सिन्हा का नाम सबसे आगे है।

सुशील मोदी
पिछले सप्ताह तक बिहार के उपमुख्यमंत्री रहे सुशील मोदी राज्यसभा जा सकते है। भाजपा इनके नाम पर मुहर लगा सकती है। माना जाता है कि सुशील मोदी से उपमुख्यमंत्री का पद इसलिए लिया गया है, क्योंकि उनके कद को केंद्र में बढाया जा सके। लेकिन भाजपा ये भी जानती है कि बिहार में एनडीए के लिए सुशील मोदी ही एक कड़ी हैं। जो जदयू और भाजपा के तालमेल को बनाए रखने में उपयोगी हैं, ऐसे में इनका बिहार की राजनीति में रहना जरूरी माना जा रहा है। वहीं बिहार विधान परिषद में सुशील कुमार मोदी को आचार समिति का अध्यक्ष बनाया गया है। इस समिति की गिनती विधान परिषद की ताकतवर समितियों में होती है। इसके अध्यक्ष बनने से साफ हो गया है कि सुशील कुमार मोदी बिहार की राजनीति में लगातार सक्रिय रह सकते हैं।

शाहनवाज हुसैन
बिहार भाजपा की तरफ से एक मात्र अल्पसंख्यक चेहरा शाहनवाज हुसैन भी राज्यसभा के लिए प्रबल दावेदार माने जा रहे हैं। लगातार सत्ता से दूर रहे शहनवाज हुसैन को राज्यसभा का सदस्य बनाकर उन्हे केंद्र में मंत्री बनाया जा सकता है। बंगाल चुनाव और सीमांचल की स्थिति को देखते हुए शहनवाज हुसैन इस समय राज्यसभा के लिए एक माकुल नाम हैं। भाजपा को शहनवाज हुसैन को केंद्र में ले जाने पर बंगाल चुनाव और यूपी चुनाव में फायदा मिल सकता है , इसलिए इस नाम की भी चर्चा जोरों पर है।

रितुराज सिन्हा
बिहार भाजपा के युवा नेता रितुराज सिन्हा को भी पार्टी राज्यसभा भेज सकती है। रितुराज सिन्हा देश की सबसे बड़ी सुरक्षा कंपनी के मालिक हैं। देश के गृह मंत्री अमित शाह ने कई मंचों से रितुराज सिन्हा की तारीफ की है। 2019 लोकसभा चुनाव के दौरान पटना साहिब से रितुराज सिन्हा का ही नाम तय माना जा रहा था। लेकिन अंतिम समय में रविशंकर प्रसाद के नाम पर मुहर लग गई। रितुराज सिन्हा भाजपा के कद्दावर नेता आर के सिन्हा के पुत्र भी हैं। फिलहाल वो भाजपा घोषणा पत्र समिति के सदस्य हैं। कायस्थ समुदाय से आने वाले इस नेता को राज्यसभा भेजकर भाजपा अगड़ों के समीकरण को साध सकती है।

क्या था समीकरण
हालांकि, इस सीट को लेकर लोजपा प्रमुख चिराग पासवान भी दावा कर सकते हैं। उनके पिता राम विलास पासवान के निधन के बाद ही सीट खाली हुई है। लेकिन ये सीट पूरी तरह से भाजपा कोटे की है। इस वजह से भाजपा का इस पर अपना उम्मीदवार भेजना तय है। 2019 लोकसभा चुनाव के लिए सीटों के बंटवारे के दौरान 17-17 सीट भाजपा -जदयू के खाते में आई थी। 6 सीटों पर लोजपा लड़ी थी। इसके अलावा भाजपा की तरफ से राज्यसभा की एक सीट रामविलास पासवान को दी गई थी। लेकिन विधान सभा चुनाव में लोजपा के रुख को देखते हुए इस पर पूरा निर्णय भाजपा खुद लेगी। वहीं, मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार भी भाजपा के उम्मीदवार के अलावा लोजपा के उम्मीदवार के पक्ष में अपने विधायकों से वोट नहीं करवाएंगे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें11 वैक्सीन अंतिम फेज के ट्रायल्स में, दो के शुरुआती रिजल्ट भी आ गए; जल्द ही मिलेगी वैक्सीन - ज़रुरत की खबर - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय व्यवहारिक दृष्टिकोण रखना आपके कार्यों को उचित रूप से संपन्न करने में कामयाब करेगा। अपनी व्यक्तिगत रूचि संबंधी गतिविधियों में समय व्यतीत करने से सुकून मिलेगा। किसी नजदीकी रिश्तेदार के य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें