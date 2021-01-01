पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जदयू की मासिक पत्रिका ‘जदयू संधान’ का लोकार्पण:आरसीपी बोले- जिस पार्टी में विचारों की धार है, जीवंत है, वही आगे चलेगी

पटना35 मिनट पहले
जदयू के मुखपत्र का लोकार्पण करते पार्टी के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष आरसीपी सिंह व प्रदेश अध्यक्ष उमेश कुशवाहा।
  • हिंदी-अंग्रेजी दोनों भाषा में है पत्रिका

जदयू के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष आरसीपी सिंह ने कहा कि जिस पार्टी में धार है, जो जीवंत है और जनकल्याण के लिए समर्पित है, वही पार्टी आगे भी चलती रहेगी। वे जदयू के मुखपत्र ‘जदयू संधान’ का लोकार्पण कर रहे थे। बोले- इसका उद्देश्य पार्टी के विचारों को जन-जन तक पहुंचाना है। गांधी, जेपी, लोहिया, आंबेडकर और कर्पूरी जैसे महापुरुषों के विचारों व सपनों को मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार ने धरती पर उतारने का काम किया है। बिहार, ज्ञान और सत्ता का केन्द्र रहा है। आज बिहार एक बार फिर नीतीश कुमार के नेतृत्व में अपना पुराना गौरव हासिल करने की ओर अग्रसर है। आगे यह पत्रिका मैथिली, भोजपुरी और अंगिका में भी निकले।

समारोह में प्रदेश अध्यक्ष उमेश सिंह कुशवाहा के अलावा वरीय नेता प्रो. रामवचन राय, डॉ. नवीन कुमार आर्य, डॉ. अमरदीप, सुनील कुमार, डॉ. श्वेता विश्वास आदि मौजूद थे। धन्यवाद ज्ञापन डॉ. मृणाल मंजरी ने किया। पत्रिका के हिन्दी संस्करण के संपादक डॉ. कुमार वरुण तथा अंग्रेजी संस्करण के संपादक डॉ. कुमार विमलेन्दु सिंह हैं। प्रवेशांक में मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार के संदेश, आरसीपी सिंह के संबोधन एवं प्रदेश अध्यक्ष के संकल्प-पत्र समेत कई आलेख हैं। पार्टी की त्रैमासिक पत्रिका ‘जदयू संदेश’ भी है।

लोजपा विधायक के जदयू में जाने की अटकलें तेज
क्या लोजपा के इकलौते विधायक राजकुमार सिंह, जदयू में जाएंगे? सोमवार को यह सवाल, सत्ता के गलियारे में तब बहुत तेजी से घूमा, जब राजकुमार ने मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार की खासी तारीफ की। उन्होंने कहा-’नीतीश कुमार बहुत अच्छे राजनीतिज्ञ हैं। बहुत बढ़िया प्रशासक हैं।

मैं बहुत दिन बाद जब 2010 में बिहार लौटा, तो यहां का माहौल बिल्कुल बदला हुआ था। जाहिर तौर पर यह नीतीश कुमार के शासन का कमाल रहा।’ यह पूछे जाने पर आपके अध्यक्ष (चिराग पासवान) तो नीतीश कुमार के धुर विरोधी हैं; उनके प्रबल आलोचक हैं, तो राजकुमार का कहना था-’मैं नीतीश कुमार के बारे में अपनी व्यक्तिगत राय जता रहा हूं।

मेरी पार्टी की बात, पार्टी जाने।’ राजकुमार, शिक्षा मंत्री डॉ. अशोक चौधरी के घर पर आयोजित एक समारोह (पुस्तक विमोचन) में आए थे। समारोह के बाद उनसे पूछा गया था कि क्या वे जदयू के साथ आ रहे हैं? उन्होंने इसे नकारा।

वैसे, उनका यह भी कहना था कि वे शुरू से एनडीए के साथ हैं और सब जानते हैं कि देश और बिहार में एनडीए के नेता कौन हैं? यह पूछे जाने पर कि क्या आप मंत्री बनना चाहते हैं? उनका कहना था- अपनी जनता, अपने इलाके के अधिकाधिक विकास की खातिर यह तो हर राजनीतिज्ञ की ख्वाहिश होती है। पर उन्होंने कई बार यह भी स्पष्ट किया कि डॉ. अशोक चौधरी से पुराने संबंध हैं। दिल्ली में साथ पढ़े हैं। इसी से उनसे मिलने आया था।

