अच्छी खबर:UV सिस्टम के साथ आज से चालू हो रहा है पटना का रीजेंट फन सिनेमा, परिवार वालों को भी अल्टरनेट बैठना होगा

पटना11 मिनट पहले
  • आज दोपहर 12 बजे से होगी पहले शो की शुरुआत, सेनेटाइजेशन के बाद ही शुरू होगा दूसरा शो
  • कोरोना वायरस की वजह से 17 मार्च से ही बन्द कर दिए गए थे पटना के सभी सिनेमा हॉल और मल्टीप्लेक्स

कोरोना वायरस और लॉकडाउन की वजह से सरकार के आदेश पर पटना के सभी सिनेमा हॉल और मल्टीप्लेक्स को बंद कर दिया गया था। 17 मार्च से सिनेमा हॉल और मल्टीप्लेक्स में मूवी दिखाना बंद था। लॉकडाउन के बाद केंद्र सरकार ने अनलॉक की व्यवस्था लागू की, इसके लिए कई गाइडलाइंस भी जारी किये गए। इसी आधार पर पटना के लोगों के लिए अच्छी खबर है। आज से पटना का रीजेंट फन सिनेमा चालू हो रहा है, वो भी केंद्र सरकार की तरफ से जारी गाइडलाइंस के साथ।

वायरस से बचाव के लिए सिस्टम को किया अपग्रेड
पटना के लोग अपने घरों से निकल कर मूवी देखने सिनेमा हॉल पहुंचें तो उन्हें कोरोना या किसी भी प्रकार के वायरस का डर न सताए, इस बात का खास ख्याल रखा गया है। रीजेंट सिनेमा के मालिक सुमन कुमार सिन्हा और उनके बेटे के अनुसार हॉल के अंदर खास तौर पर अल्ट्रावॉयलेट रेज (UV System) लगाया गया है। यह सिस्टम कोरोना या किसी भी प्रकार के वायरस की रोकथाम में काफी कारगर है। इससे एयर का रिसर्कुलेशन नहीं होगा। अंदर में फ्रेश हवा मिले इसके लिए मर्व -13 फिल्टर सिस्टम भी लगाया गया है, इसके जरिये किसी भी प्रकार के वायरस को मारा जाता है। दोनों सिस्टम को बिहार ही नहीं बल्कि पूरे देश में इस्तेमाल करने वाला रीजेंट पहला सिनेमा हॉल है।

सैनिटाइजेशन और मास्क है जरूरी
सिनेमा हॉल के एयरकंडीशन सिस्टम को भी पहले की अपेक्षा और ज्यादा बेहतर किया गया है, ताकि हॉल के अंदर मूवी देख रहे लोगों को फ्रेश हवा मिल सके। हॉल में इंट्री से पहले मेन गेट पर ही एक-एक व्यक्ति को सैनिटाइजेशन किया जाएगा। बगैर मास्क के हॉल के अंदर किसी की इंट्री नहीं होगी। जिनके पास मास्क नहीं होगा, उन्हें हॉल मैनेजमेंट अपने तरफ से फ्री में एक मास्क देगा। हर उम्र के लोग मूवी देखने के लिए बेहिचक सिनेमा हॉल आ सकते हैं।

बैठने और निकलने के लिए है ये इंतजाम
रीजेंट सिनेमा के अंदर 652 लोगों के एक साथ बैठने की कैपेसिटी है। लेकिन सरकार की तरफ से जारी गाइडलाइंस का पालन करते हुए अब हर शो में आधी संख्या में ही मूवी देखने वालों की इंट्री होगी। मतलब साफ है कि हर एक व्यक्ति को अल्टरनेट बैठाया जाएगा, यानी दो लोगों के बीच में एक सीट का फासला होगा। परिवार के लोग भी एक साथ नहीं बैठ पाएंगे। उन्हें भी सोशल डिस्टेंस के नियमों का पालन करना होगा। खास बात ये है कि मूवी के खत्म होने के बाद बाहर निकलने की आपाधापी नहीं होगी। एक-एक रो के जरिए लोगों को एक्जिट कराया जाएगा। इसके लिए पब्लिक ऐड्रैस सिस्टम का इस्तेमाल किया जाएगा। हॉल के अंदर में ही पैकेट वाले फूड मिलेंगे। 130 रुपए के टिकट पर 40 रुपया का पॉपकॉर्न फ्री मिलेगा।

6 दिन के एडवांस के साथ ही पेपरलेस होगा टिकट
सबसे खास बात यह कि हर शो का टिकट पेपरलेस होगा। हॉल के आईटी मैनेजर संजीत पांडेय के अनुसार हर शो का टिकट 6 दिन पहले एडवांस लिया जा सकता है। पेपरलेस टिकट की व्यवस्था हॉल के बॉक्स ऑफिस काउंटर पर की गई है। लोग ऑनलाइन भी पेपरलेस टिकट ले सकते हैं।

