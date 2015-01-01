पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सीएम ने प्राचीन अवशेषों को देखा:बांका में मिले बुद्ध के अवशेष 2600 साल पुराने, नदी की धारा मोड़कर होगी खुदाई

बिहार2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
सीएम ने चांदन नदी की धारा को बदलकर पुराने धारा में जोड़ने का आदेश दिया।
  • बांका के अमरपुर के भदरिया पहुंचे नीतीश, बुद्ध के प्राचीन अवशेषों का किया अवलोकन

जिले के भदरिया गांव में मिले भगवान बुद्ध के अवशेष करीब 2600 वर्ष पुराने हैं। शनिवार को सीएम नीतीश कुमार ने इन अवशेष को देखा। सीएम ने चांदन नदी की धारा को बदलकर पुराने धारा में जोड़ने का आदेश दिया। ताकि जिन जगहों पर अवशेष मिले हैं वहां खुदाई कराई जा सके। उन्होंने जल्द खुदाई करने को कहा।

प्राचीन अवशेष मिलने से बढ़ेंगी पर्यटन की संभावनाएं : नीतीश

जिले के अमरपुर प्रखंड स्थित भदरिया गांव में चांदन नदी में मिले भगवान बुद्ध के करीब 2600 साल पुराने अवशेषों का शनिवार को मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार ने अवलोकन किया। करीब 45 मिनट तक सीएम ने अधिकारियों से इसके बारे में जानकारी प्राप्त की। सीएम नदी की धारा को बदलकर पुरानी धारा में जोड़ने का आदेश दिया ताकि जिन जगहों पर अवशेष मिले हैं वहां जल्द और खुदाई कराई जा सके।

मुख्यमंत्री ने अधिकारियों को भदरिया गांव तक पुरातत्व अवशेष की खोज करने काे कहा। मुख्यमंत्री ने बताया कि प्राचीन अवशेष करीब 2600 वर्ष पुराने हैं। यह अनुमान लगाया जा रहा है कि यहां और अवशेष मिल सकते हैं। जिससे कई नई जानकारी दुनिया को मिल सकती हैं। इससे यहां पर्यटन की अपार संभावनाएं होंगी। भदरिया को पर्यटन स्थल भी बनाया जाएगा।

अधिकारियों के साथ बातचीत में नीतीश ने कहा कि प्राचीन अवशेषों को देखने से पता चलता है कि यहां भगवान बुद्ध का काफी प्रभाव रहा है। मुख्यमंत्री ने मंत्री विजय कुमार चौधरी, प्रधान सचिव चंचल कुमार, खान व भूतत्व विभाग के प्रधान सचिव चैतन्य प्रसाद को जल्द से जल्द चांदन नदी की धारा को मोड़कर खुदाई करने का निर्देश दिया।

जमुई में भगवान महावीर की जन्मस्थली पहुंचे मुख्यमंत्री, पूजा अर्चना भी की

पटना| मुख्यमंत्री ने जमुई के खैरा प्रखंड के रजला ग्राम के पास भगवान महावीर की ऐतिहासिक जन्मस्थली पहुंचकर दुर्लभ मूर्ति की पूजा अर्चना की। उन्होंने राज्य की सुख, शांति एवं समृद्धि की कामना की। पूजा के बाद मुख्यमंत्री ने मंदिर के अंतिम चरण के निर्माण कार्य का जायजा लिया। मुख्यमंत्री ने इस भव्य मंदिर के निर्माण पर प्रसन्नता जाहिर की और इसके निर्माण के लिए जैन धर्म के लोगों को धन्यवाद दिया।

मुख्यमंत्री ने कहा कि भगवान महावीर का यह मंदिर ऐतिहासिक है। मंदिर की प्राचीन प्रतिमा अपने आप में बेहतरीन है और मंदिर के बाहरी दीवारों पर की गई कारीगरी भी अद्भुत है। धार्मिक पर्यटन के क्षेत्र में यह मंदिर लोगों के आकर्षण का प्रमुख केन्द्र होगा। मुख्यमंत्री ने मंदिर और प्रतिमा की सुरक्षा के संबंध में अधिकारियों को आवश्यक दिशा-निर्देश दिए। इस अवसर पर जल संसाधन मंत्री विजय कुमार चौधरी, मुंगेर के डीआईजी मनु महाराज उपस्थित थे।

