झांकी बिना गणतंत्र दिवस का उत्सव सुना:कोरोना संक्रमण के कारण नहीं दी गई थी झांकी निकालने की अनुमति, भागलपुर के सैंडिस कंपाउंड में रही लोगों की भीड़, कई जिलों में फीका रहा मैदान

गणतंत्र दिवस के मौके पर परेड करते पुलिसकर्मी। - Dainik Bhaskar
गणतंत्र दिवस के मौके पर परेड करते पुलिसकर्मी।
  • भागलपुर के सैंडिस कंपाउंड में प्रमंडलीय आयुक्त वंदना किन्नी ने झंडोत्तोलन किया
  • बेगूसराय, खगड़िया, सहरसा समेत कई जिलों में नहीं निकाली गई झांकी

कोरोना महामारी के बीच प्रदेश में भी लोगों ने 72वां गणतंत्र दिवस मनाया। लेकिन, इस गणतंत्र दिवस पर कोरोना महामारी की झलक साफ नजर आई। भागलपुर, बेगूसराय, खगड़िया समेत कई जिलों में झांकी नहीं निकाली गई। भागलपुर की हृदयस्थली सैंडिस कंपाउंड में लोगों की भीड़ तो नजर आई, लेकिन झांकी नहीं होने की वजह से कहीं न कहीं गणतंत्र दिवस का असली लुत्फ लोग नहीं उठा सके। सैंडिस कंपाउंड में प्रमंडलीय आयुक्त वंदना किन्नी ने झंडोत्तोलन किया।

योजनाओं की दी गई जानकारी
भागलपुर में प्रशिक्षु आईपीएस भरत सोनी के नेतृत्व में आकर्षक मार्च पास्ट का आयोजन किया गया। इसके बाद प्रमंडलीय आयुक्त वंदना किन्नी ने कहा कि भागलपुर की धरती के सैकड़ों लोगों ने भी देश की स्वतंत्रता में योगदान दिया है। उन्होंने राज्य सरकार और केंद्र सरकार के द्वारा चलाए जा रहे विकास की योजनाओं की जानकारी दी। कृषि सम्मान निधि योजना, मुख्यमंत्री कन्या उत्थान योजना, जल जीवन हरियाली योजना, सरकार की महत्वाकांक्षी योजना जल नल योजनाओं का महत्व लोगों को बताया। इस दौरान डीआईजी सुजीत कुमार, डीएम सुब्रत कुमार सेन ,सीनियर एसपी निताशा गुड़िया समेत अनेक अधिकारी मौजूद रहे।

समारोह से दूर रहें लोग
अररिया के ऐतिहासिक नेताजी सुभाष स्टेडियम में डीएम प्रशांत कुमार ने झंडोत्तोलन किया गया। यहां भी कोविड-19 के संक्रमण को देखते हुए आम लोगों को समारोह से दूर रखा गया। स्टेडियम में भीड़ नहीं नजर आई। कोरोना महामारी की वजह से लोगों ने भी ज्यादा निकलने से परहेज किया।

खाली दिखा बेगूसराय का गांधी स्टेडियम
बेगूसराय के गांधी स्टेडियम में हर साल गणतंत्र और स्वतंत्रता दिवस के मौके पर बड़ी संख्या में लोग आते थे। लेकिन, इस गणतंत्र दिवस पर लोगों ने कोरोना की वजह से दूरी बना ली। प्रशासन की ओर से भी किसी तरह का भव्य आयोजन नहीं किया गया। डीएम अरविंद कुमार वर्मा ने झंडात्तोलन किया। उन्होंने कहा कि गणतंत्र दिवस समारोह में बहुत ही कम लोगों को बुलाया गया था।

यहां भी नहीं निकल पाई झांकियां
खगड़िया, अररिया, जमुई, सहरसा, मधेपुरा जैसे जिलों में भी झांकियां नहीं निकाली गई। इस वजह से ग्राउंड में भीड़ नजर नहीं आई। कोरोना महामारी की वजह से स्कूल-कॉलेज भी बंद होने की वजह से मार्केट में इसका साफ असर दिखा। सड़क पर बच्चों और युवाओं की टोलियां कम नजर आई। हालांकि, कुछ जिलों में परेड का आयोजन किया गया था, जिसे देखने के लिए सीमित संख्या में ही लोग पहुंचे थे।

