  Republic TV Arnab Goswami Arrested; BJP Workers Protest In Patna At Bihar Pradesh Congress Sadaqat Ashram

मुंबई में पत्रकार की गिरफ्तारी पर रोष:अर्नब के लिए सदाकत आश्रम पहुंचे भाजपाई, हंगामा देख लाठी लेकर दौड़ा कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ता

पटनाएक घंटा पहले
सदाकत आश्रम में हंगामा करते भाजपाई।
  • मुंबई में पत्रकार अर्नब गोस्वामी की गिरफ्तारी के विरोध में भाजपा कार्यकर्ताओं में आक्रोश
  • प्रदेश कांग्रेस कार्यालय सदाकत आश्रम में भाजपा कार्यकर्ताओं ने किया हंगामा

मुंबई में पत्रकार अर्नब गोस्वामी की गिरफ्तारी के विरोध में भाजपा कार्यकर्ताओं में आक्रोश है। इसको लेकर वे अपना विरोध दर्ज कराने के लिए प्रदर्शन कर रहे हैं। आक्रोशित भाजपा कार्यकर्ता विरोध प्रदर्शन करने कांग्रेस कार्यालय सदाकत आश्रम में पहुंच गए।

भाजपा कार्यकर्ताओं के विरोध प्रदर्शन पर कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ता भी बाहर निकल गए। प्रदेश कांग्रेस कार्यालय सदाकत आश्रम में हंगामा होने लगा। इस दौरान कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ता ने विरोध प्रदर्शन कर रहे भाजपा कार्यकर्ताओं को लाठी से खदेड़ दिया।

