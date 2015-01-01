पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

BJP राजद, JDU प्रजा:लालू ने राजा-प्रजा की कहानी को काल्पनिक बता तो दिया, जनता इसे BJP-JDU से जोड़ कर पढ़ रही है

पटना19 मिनट पहले
  • लालू प्रसाद ने वायरल स्टोरी को सोशल मीडिया पर डाला
  • राजनीतिक कार्यकर्ता इसे भाजपा-जदयू से जोड़ कर देख रहे

राजा और प्रजा की एक कहानी पिछले कई दिनों से सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल है। इस कहानी को राजद प्रमुख लालू प्रसाद यादव ने भी अपने सोशल मीडिया पर कॉपी कर पोस्ट कर दिया। लालू ने स्टोरी इस तरह से डाली, जैसे उन्होंने ही लिखी हो। अब आम लोग सोच में हैं कि आखिर लालू प्रसाद ने इसे क्यों पोस्ट किया? आम लोगों और लालू प्रसाद के बीच अंतर तो है ही। लालू ने पोस्ट किया है तो कुछ सोच कर ही किया होगा। कहने वाले तो इस कहानी को भाजपा और जदयू के बीच की स्थिति से जोड़कर देख रहे हैं।

क्या है कहानी

कहानी में एक राजा ने किसी की सलाह पर पूरी प्रजा पर एक रुपए का टैक्स लगा दिया और टैक्स देना जरूरी कर दिया। राजा को लगा कि लोग उसके पास फरियाद लेकर आएंगे कि टैक्स को हटाया जाए, लेकिन कोई विरोध नहीं हुआ। कोई फरियादी भी राजा के पास नहीं आया। राजा ने टैक्स बढ़ाते-बढ़ाते पांच रुपए तक पहुंचा दिया। लोगों ने फिर भी टैक्स देना जारी रखा। अब राजा ने तय किया कि पांच रुपए टैक्स के साथ-साथ दो कोड़े भी खाने होंगे। कोड़े मारने के लिए सिपाहियों को तैनात किया गया।

अब कुछ लोग राजा के दरबार में पहुंचे। राजा ने पूछा तो लोगों ने कहा कि कोड़े मारने के लिए बहुत कम सिपाहियों को नियुक्त किया गया है, इस वजह से लाइन लंबी हो जाती है। कोड़े मारने के लिए ज्यादा सिपाहियों को नियुक्त कीजिए ताकि लाइन लंबी न लगे और प्रजा को टैक्स जमा करने में और कोड़े खाने में परेशानी न हो।

कहानी में राजा, भाजपा और प्रजा जदयू है क्या?

राजनीतिक हलकों में इस बात की चर्चा खूब है कि लालू प्रसाद ने अपनी इस कहानी में राजा, भाजपा को बनाया है और प्रजा बनाया है जदयू को। राजा जैसा चाह रहा है वैसा कर रहा है। राजा जिसे चाह रहा है उसे कुर्सी पर रख रहा है और जिसे चाह रहा है कुर्सी से हटा रहा है। प्रजा चुपचाप राजा की बात मानने को मजबूर है। राजा का कोई विरोध नहीं है।

हालांकि लालू प्रसाद ने अंत में लिखा है कि ये कहानी पूरी तरह से काल्पनिक है। इसका आज के हालात और हालिया किसी भी घटना से कोई संबंध नहीं है। लेकिन सवाल है कि लालू प्रसाद कोई पोस्ट करें और उसका राजनीतिक आशय नहीं निकले यह हो सकता है क्या?

