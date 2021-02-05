पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सीट नहीं, साथ चाहिए:JDU की तरह बंगाल चुनाव में बड़ी लड़ाई की फिराक में नहीं है RJD, कहीं तीसरा मोर्चा बनाने की तैयारी तो नहीं?

पटनाएक घंटा पहले
  • बंगाल में 5 सीटों पर चुनाव लड़ना चाहता RJD, नहीं बनी है सहमति
  • BJP को रोकने के लिए विपक्षी पार्टियों से एक मंच पर आने की अपील की RJD ने

पश्चिम बंगाल विधानसभा चुनाव के बहाने BJP विरोधी पार्टियां एक मंच पर आने की तैयारी कर रही हैं। इसको लेकर पहल भी शुरू हो गई है। बंगाल की सत्तारूढ़ पार्टी TMC के नेता तापस राय ने साफ कहा है कि वामदल और कांग्रेस में इतनी कूवत नहीं है कि वे BJP को रोक सकें। BJP को TMC की ममता बनर्जी ही रोक सकती हैं। इधर, बिहार के RJD ने बंगाल चुनाव के लिए बड़ी लड़ाई नहीं लड़ने की बात कही है। RJD ने महज 5 सीटों पर चुनाव लड़ने की मंशा जताई है। RJD की तरफ से कहा गया है कि यदि देश और बंगाल में BJP को रोकना है तो सभी विरोधी पार्टियों को लेकर चलना होगा। बंगाल के लिए ममता बनर्जी पहल करें।

RJD के प्रवक्ता अनवर हुसैन ने कहा कि बंगाल में सर्कुलर फ्रंट बनना चाहिए, जो लोग BJP को देश के लिए खतरा समझते हैं उन्हें एक साथ आना चाहिए। ममता बनर्जी को अपना दिल बड़ा करना चाहिए। लेफ्ट और कांग्रेस को अपने साथ लेना चाहिए। बंगाल में वाम दल का बेस कम हुआ है, लेकिन लेफ्ट अपने आप को शून्य नहीं मानता है। यह एक अच्छी पहल होगी। यह बात थोड़ी देरी से आई है, लेकिन यह पहले आनी चाहिए थी। लेफ्ट, कांग्रेस और ममता बनर्जी मिलकर चुनाव लड़ें। अब TMC के साथ ही फ्रंट बने, जिसकी अगुवाई ममता बनर्जी करें और दूसरी जो छोटी-छोटी पार्टियां है उनको साथ आना चाहिए।

अनवर हुसैन कहते हैं कि हमारी पार्टी बंगाल में चुनाव लड़ना चाहती है, हमने TMC से 5 सीटें मांगी हैं लेकिन उस पर कोई फाइनल डिसीजन नहीं आया है। क्या फैसला होगा, पार्टी हाईकमान तय करेगा। बहरहाल हमारी पार्टी यह चाहती है कि जो भी वहां से सेक्युलर फ्रंट बने, उसमें वह चुनाव जीते और भाजपा को हराने के बाद वहां सरकार में उसकी भी भागीदारी बने। झारखंड का झारखंड मुक्ति मोर्चा (JMM) भी चाहता है कि वह वहां चुनाव लड़े। झारखंड-बंगाल बॉर्डर पर, जहां आदिवासी हैं, वहां TMC उन्हें चुनाव लड़ने दे। हर पार्टी चाहती है कि अपने आप को एक्सटेंड करे । 1-2 सीट पर समझौता करना चाहिए। हमारी पार्टी अगर 5 सीटें मांग रही है तो उसे भी कंसिडर करे। बंगाल चुनाव को लेकर RJD के वरिष्ठ नेता श्याम रजक और अब्दुल बारी सिद्दीकी लगातार वहां का दौरा कर रहे हैं, लेकिन अब तक कोई बात नहीं बन पाई है।

