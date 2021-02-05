पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शिवानंद बोले, सचिन से भारत रत्न वापस लें:तेंदुलकर अंतरराष्ट्रीय समुदाय से किसान आंदोलन में हस्तक्षेप न करने की अपील कर सर्वोच्च सम्मान का अपमान कर रहे हैं

पटना6 मिनट पहलेलेखक: बृजम पांडेय
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • शिवानंद ने 2013 में भी तेंदुलकर को भारत रत्न मिलने पर किया था विरोध
  • सचिन का किसान आंदोलन का विरोध करना विपक्ष के नेताओं को रास नहीं आ रहा

भारत रत्न सचिन तेंदुलकर द्वारा अंतरराष्ट्रीय पॉप स्टार रेहाना और समाजसेवी ग्रेटा थनबर्ग से भारत के किसान आंदोलन में हस्तक्षेप ना करने की अपील नागवार गुजरी। RJD के राष्ट्रीय उपाध्यक्ष शिवानंद तिवारी ने पूर्व क्रिकेटर सचिन तेंदुलकर को भारत रत्न दिए जाने का विरोध किया है। उन्होंने साफ कहा कि ऐसे लोगों को भारत रत्न नहीं देना चाहिए, जो प्रोफेशनल हों। उनके मुताबिक सचिन एक पेशेवर खिलाड़ी है, वो हर काम के पैसे लेते हैं। वे भारत रत्न से सम्मानित होने के बाद भी व्यावसायिक विज्ञापन करते हैं। ऐसे लोगों से भारत रत्न वापस ले लेना चाहिए। वे देश के सर्वोच्च सम्मान का अपमान कर रहे हैं।

मास्टर ब्लास्टर सचिन तेंदुलकर ने सोशल मीडिया पर लिखा है, भारत की संप्रभुता के साथ समझौता नहीं हो सकता। विदेशी ताकतें सिर्फ देख सकती हैं लेकिन हिस्सा नहीं ले सकतीं। भारत को भारतीय जानते हैं और इसके लिए फैसला भारतीय को ही लेना चाहिए।आइए एक राष्ट्र के तौर पर एकजुट रहें। शिवानंद तिवारी ने सचिन तेंदुलकर को भारत रत्न देने का तब भी विरोध किया था जब 2013 में सचिन तेंदुलकर को रातों-रात भारत रत्न के लिए नामित कर दिया गया था। शिवानंद तिवारी ने कहा कि सचिन तेंदुलकर से पहले हॉकी के जादूगर कहे जाने वाले ध्यानचंद को भारत रत्न देना चाहिए था जिन्होंने हिटलर के ऑफर को ठुकराते हुए , भारत के गुलाम होने बावजूद देश के लिए खेलना नही छोड़ा। ध्यानचंद ने तीन-तीन बार भारत को ओलंपिक जिताया था जबकि, सचिन तेंदुलकर पैसों के लिए खेलते थे। अभी भी वे विज्ञापन करके पैसे कमा रहे हैं। ऐसा करके वे भारत रत्न का अपमान कर रहे हैं।

सचिन तेंदुलकर भारत रत्न पाने वाले पहले खिलाड़ी हैं। 2013 में राष्ट्रपति प्रणब मुखर्जी ने सचिन तेंदुलकर को भारत रत्न प्रदान किया था। सचिन ने 2013 में मुबंई में वेस्‍टइंडीज के खिलाफ अपना अंतिम और 200वां टेस्‍ट खेलकर संन्‍यास ले लिया था। आखिरी टेस्ट के दौरान ही भारत सरकार ने उन्हें यह सर्वोच्‍च सम्‍मान देने की घोषणा की थी। सचिन ने करीब ढाई दशक के अपने क्रिकेट करियर के दोनों प्रारूपों -एकदिवसीय और टेस्ट क्रिकेट में उल्लेखनीय प्रदर्शन किया है। सचिन ने अपने करियर में कुल 200 टेस्ट मैच खेले। उन्होंने टेस्ट मैचों में 53.78 की औसत से कुल 15921 रन बनाए हैं। जब सचिन तेंदुलकर को भारत रत्न दिया गया था उस समय वे राज्यसभा के सदस्य भी थे। उस समय देश में UPA की सरकार थी।

