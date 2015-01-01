पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अल्टीमेटम की मियाद एक माह बढ़ाई:तेजस्वी बोले- बेरोजगारों, छात्रों और किसानों की मांगें पूरी करें, भ्रष्टाचार-अपराध पर काबू पाएं

पटना19 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
तेजस्वी यादव राज्य सरकार को लेकर सोशल मीडिया पर हमलावर रहते हैं।
  • डकैती, झूठ, छल-प्रपंच और फरेब से बनी सरकार को आज एक महीना हो गया
  • एक महीने पहले कहा था, ऐसा नहीं हुआ तो उनकी पार्टी आंदोलन करेगी

नेता प्रतिपक्ष तेजस्वी यादव ने राज्य में नई सरकार बनने के बाद ही कहा था कि सरकार को एक महीने का समय दे रहे हैं। वह अपने वादे पूरा करे, बेरोजगारों को रोजगार दे और अपराध पर काबू पाए, नहीं तो उनकी पार्टी आंदोलन करेगी। लेकिन एक माह पूरा होने के बाद उन्होंने फिर से एक माह का समय सरकार को दिया है। बुधवार को उन्होंने सोशल मीडिया पर कहा है कि चोरी की इस नई नवेली सरकार को एक महीना समय दे रहे हैं ताकि वो प्रदेश के करोड़ों बेरोजगारों, छात्रों और किसानों की मांगों को पूर्ण करने, प्रशासन के कण-कण में व्याप्त भ्रष्टाचार और प्रदेश के कोने-कोने में स्थापित बेतहाशा अपराध को काबू करने की दिशा में ठोस कदम उठा सके।

तेजस्वी ने इस पोस्ट से एक घंटे पहले एक अन्य पोस्ट में कहा कि डकैती, झूठ, छल प्रपंच और फरेब से बनी बिहार सरकार को आज एक महीना हो गया है। सरकार में दो उपमुख्यमंत्री और सबसे अधिक मंत्री विधायक वाली बीजेपी के एमपी, एमएलए और मंत्री ही प्रतिदिन अपनी लुटेरी सरकार, सीएम और पार्टी पर सवाल उठाते हैं। तेजस्वी ने यह भी कहा है कि मुख्यमंत्री जी, विपक्ष के तर्कपूर्ण और तथ्यपूर्ण वाजिब सवालों का कभी भी उत्तर नहीं देते क्योंकि उनके पास जवाब ही नहीं होता।

तेजस्वी यादव की ओर से सोशल मीडिया पर दिए बयान के बाद जदयू प्रवक्ता राजीव रंजन ने कहा है कि जिनको जनता ने नकार दिया है और जिन्होंने चुनाव के समय जनता से वायदे किए हैं उसके लिए जमीन पर संघर्ष के लिए भी दिखना चाहिए। उन्होंने यह भी कहा है कि अपराध नियंत्रण को लेकर राज्य सरकार सचेष्ट है और देश के कई राज्यों से बेहतर यहां का आंकड़ा है। कानून व्यवस्था के सवाल पर तेजस्वी यादव के परिजनों के कार्यकाल के अतीत के आधार पर वर्तमान सरकार पर कुछ कहने का अधिकार तेजस्वी यादव को नहीं है।

