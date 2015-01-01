पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Bihar
  • Tejashwi Yadav MLA Update | RJD MLA Meeting At Rabri Devi Residence In Patna Today; Tejashwi Yadav, Tej Pratap Yadav

राजद की अगली रणनीति:राजद विधायक दल की बैठक में पहुंचने लगे विधायक, राबड़ी आवास पर हो रही है बैठक

पटना11 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
विधायक दल की बैठक में जाते भीम कुमार।

जीत से कुछ कदम दूर रह जाने के मलाल के साथ राजद के विधायक राबड़ी आवास पर पहुंचने लगे हैं। आज राजद विधायक दल की महत्वपूर्ण बैठक होनी है। इसमें आगे की रणनीति पर चर्चा होनी है।बैठक में भाग लेने जाते विधायक भीम कुमार।

बैठक में भाग लेने जाते विधायक चेतन आनंद।
बैठक में भाग लेने जाते विधायक चेतन आनंद।

विधायक दल की बैठक में जा रहे कई माननीय के चेहरे पर मास्क भी नहीं दिख रहा है, जबिक कोरोना काल में यह सबसे जरूरी एहतियात है। राजद विधायक दल की बैठक में फूलों का गुलदस्ता ले जाने पर रोक है। भीम कुमार, चेतन आनंद, चंद्रशेखर आदि नेता पहंचने लगे हैं।

मतों की गिनती में बेईमानी की गई

राजद विधायक ललित यादव ने कहा दिवाली भी हम बनाएंगे और छठ भी हम बनाएंगे। मतों की गिनती में बेईमानी की गई है। लोकतंत्र की हत्या हो गई।

RJD विधायक ललित यादव का बड़ा बयान

चुनाव से पूर्व जो हमारे सहयोगी दल के लोग हमसे अलग होकर चले गए थे, अगर वो वापस हमलोगों के साथ आते हैं तो हमलोग उनका स्वागत करेंगे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबास्केटबॉल नेशनल प्लेयर थे, खेलते समय चोट लगी, एकेडमी से निकाला, सदमे में पिता नहीं रहे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें