बिहार की राजनीति में तूफान से पहले की चुप्पी:शाम में ही भकभकाया था लालटेन, अब अंधेरे में जलाने की कोशिश चल रही

पटनाएक घंटा पहलेलेखक: शालिनी सिंह
बिहार चुनाव के नतीजों को आए हुए करीब 24 घंटे बीत चुके हैं लेकिन सरकार बनाने की कवायद अबतक शुरू नहीं हो पाई है। भाजपा को छोड़ दें तो बाकी सभी पार्टियों में चुप्पी है। यहां तक भाजपा का सहयोगी जदयू भी चुप है। क्या राजनीतिक गलियारों की ये चुप्पी बिहार की राजनीति में आने वाले नए तूफान का संकेत है। सवाल यह है कि जब एनडीए को स्पष्ट बहुमत मिल चुका है तो परेशानी कहां और कैसे खड़ी हो सकती है। इसे समझने के लिए बिहार की राजनीति की नई संभावनाओं को पहले आंकड़ों के जरिये समझते हैं।

नतीजों में किसको मिली हैं कितनी सीटें
एनडीए (भाजपा, जदयू,वीआईपी, हम) -125
महागठबंधन (राजद, कांग्रेस, भाकपा माले, माकपा) -110
भाजपा-74
जदयू -43
हम-4
वीआईपी-4
राजद-75
कांग्रेस-19
भाकपा माले-12
माकपा-2
लोजपा-1
अन्य-6
निर्दलीय-1

अब जरा संभावित सियासी तूफान लाने वाले नए समीकरण को समझिए
महागठबंधन-110+वीआईपी-4+हम-4+एआईएमआईएम-5 यानी कुल 123

जिस संभावित सियासी समीकरण के आंकड़े को हम पेश कर रहे हैं इसकी पुष्टि हम नहीं कर रहे, लेकिन सूत्रों के अनुसार इस तरह की कोशिशें बिहार के राजनीतिक गलियारों में की जा रही हैं। इस समीकरण को तब और बल मिलता है जब हम पिछले 24 घंटे में बिहार की राजनीति में हो रही हलचल और बयान को देखते हैं। शुरुआत मंगलवार की रात करीब 11 बजकर 30 मिनट से करते हैं जब एनडीए को 122वीं सीट पर जीत मिली। इस जीत के साथ ही ये लगभग तय हो गया था की एनडीए बिहार में सबसे बड़ा गठबंधन बन चुका है और वह अब आसानी से सरकार बना सकता है। लेकिन इसके बाद जो हुआ उससे ये लगने लगा कि एनडीए में ऑल इज वेल नहीं है।

यह हो सकता है ऑफर

वीआईपी और हम को डिप्टी सीएम का पद।

जीत के बाद भी नहीं हुई ज्वाइंट पीसी
शाम करीब 7 बजे एक तरफ जहां एनडीए की सीट दर सीट बढ़ती जा रही थी, वहीं दूसरी तरफ भाजपा के दो बड़े नेता नित्यानंद राय और संजय जायसवाल भाजपा कार्यालय में जमे पत्रकारों से बिना कोई बातचीत किए एक साथ एक गाड़ी में निकले। ये दोनों नेता पहले उपमुख्यमंत्री सुशील मोदी के आवास पर पहुंचे, जहां मंगल पांडेय और बिहार भाजपा प्रभारी भूपेन्द्र यादव पहले से मौजूद थे। यहां इन नेताओं ने करीब 1 घंटे बातचीत की और फिर मंगल पांडेय, सुशील मोदी और भूपेन्द्र यादव एक गाड़ी से सीएम आवास के लिए रवाना हो गए। इस बीच पत्रकार लगातार भाजपा अध्यक्ष से मिलने की कोशिश करते रहे, लेकिन हर बार ये कहा गया कि पत्रकारों के लिए प्रेस वार्ता आयोजित होगी और तब सारे सवालों का जबाब दिया जाएगा। लेकिन ये समय आया रात के करीब 11 बजे, जब सीएम आवास गए भाजपा के नेता वहां से निकलकर भाजपा कार्यालय पहुंचे। यहां पत्रकारों से भाजपा नेताओं ने बात की, लेकिन इस प्रेस वार्ता में जदयू के किसी नेता ने हिस्सा नहीं लिया। गौर करने लायक बात ये है कि एनडीए में सीटों के तालमेल का जब ऐलान हुआ था तो जदयू की तरफ से खुद नीतीश कुमार उस प्रेस वार्ता में पहुंचे थे, लेकिन जीत पर जदयू के किसी नेता ने भाजपा नेताओं के साथ आकर जश्न नहीं मनाया।

नेताओं के इन बयानों ने बढ़ा दी है चिंता
जदयू नेता के सी त्यागी- एक साजिश के तहत नीतीश कुमार के खिलाफ अपमानजनक अभियान चलाया गया। इसमें अपने भी शामिल थे और पराये भी।
जीतन राम मांझी- सरकार में नहीं बनूंगा मंत्री क्योंकि मैं रह चुका हूं सीएम।

क्या मायने हैं इन बयानों के
सबसे पहले बात करते हैं केसी त्यागी की। त्यागी ने अपने बयान में जिन अपनों की बात की है, उसके मायने भाजपा से लगाये जा रहे हैं। जदयू के अंदर लोजपा को भाजपा से मिली छूट को लेकर जबदस्त नाराजगी है। इस नाराजगी को ही सीएम आवास से लेकर जदयू कार्यालय तक फैली चुप्पी की सबसे बड़ी वजह माना जा रहा है। दूसरी तरफ हाल के दिनों में नीतीश कुमार के काफी नजदीक दिख रहे जीतन राम मांझी के मंत्री पद को अपने कद से छोटा बताना, उनकी बढ़ती राजनीतिक महत्वाकांक्षा मानी जा रही है। इसी बढ़ती राजनीतिक महत्वाकांक्षा को उनके महागठबंधन की तरफ जाने की वजह बताया जा रहा है, हालांकि हम पार्टी की तरफ से इन संभावनाओं को खारिज किया जा रहा है।

तेजस्वी की चुप्पी, कांग्रेस का न्योता नई संभावनाओं की ओर कर रहा इशारा
फाइनल चुनावी नतीजों के आने के बाद लगातार मीडिया तेजस्वी यादव से इस पर प्रतिक्रिया लेना चाह रहा है, लेकिन तेजस्वी राबड़ी आवास से अबतक निकले ही नहीं। दूसरी तरफ कांग्रेस के बिहार से बाहर बैठे नेता दिग्विजय सिंह नीतीश कुमार को दिल्ली आने और भाजपा से दूरी बनाने की सलाह दे रहे हैं।

