  Hindi News
  Local
  Bihar
  RJD Press Confrence On Tejaswi Yadav Why Pull Young Man Bihar Election 2020 Latest Update

राजद ने दी सफाई:तेजस्वी बोले, गोरियाकोठी में युवक को हाथ से खींच कर नहीं हटाते तो दुर्घटना हो सकती थी

पटना23 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
राजद की प्रेस वार्ता।
  • गोरियाकोठी में नेता प्रतिपक्ष तेजस्वी यादव ने एक युवक को हाथ खींच कर धक्का दिया था
  • कांग्रेस के प्रवक्ता पवन खेड़ा ने कहा कि नेता प्रतिपक्ष की सुरक्षा में कोताही की जा रही

तेजस्वी यादव ने अपनी रैली में सुरक्षा को लेकर इंतजाम पर कहा कि इस पर मुझे ज्यादा कुछ नहीं कहना है, लेकिन प्रशासन और आयोग को पूरा मामला देखना चाहिए। लोग हेलीकॉप्टर के नजदीक आ जा रहे हैं, जिससे सुरक्षा को लेकर गंभीर स्थिति पैदा हो जाती है। उन्होंने सेल्फी ले रहे युवक को हाथ से खींच कर हटाने के मामले में कहा कि अगर उसे नहीं हटाता तो दुर्घटना हो सकती थी। गोरियाकोठी में नेता प्रतिपक्ष तेजस्वी यादव द्वारा एक युवक को हाथ खींच कर धक्का देने के बाद तेजस्वी यादव की लगातार पिट रही भद्द पर सफाई देने के लिए राजद ने प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस किया। राजद प्रवक्ता मनोज झा ने कहा कि अगर उसे नहीं हटाया जाता तो दुर्घटना हो सकती थी।

नेता प्रतिपक्ष की सुरक्षा में कोताही की जा रही
कांग्रेस के प्रवक्ता पवन खेड़ा ने कहा कि नेता प्रतिपक्ष की सुरक्षा में कोताही की जा रही है। उन्होंने कहा कि भविष्य का कोई रोड मैप नीतीश सरकार के पास नहीं है, इसलिए वह परिवार पर निजी हमले बोल रहे हैं। महागठबंधन के एजेंडे से नीतीश कुमार घबराए हुए हैं। मुंगेर की घटना के बाद अब प्रशासन से कोई उम्मीद नहीं बची है।

मुंगेर की घटना पर बिहार के आला अफसरों ने झूठ कहा था
मुंगेर की घटना पर राजद के प्रवक्ता मनोज झा ने कहा कि इस मामले में चुनाव आयोग ने संज्ञान लिया और बिहार के आला अफसरों ने जो झूठ कहा था, उसमें वे पकड़े गए हैं। मनोज झा ने नेता प्रतिपक्ष तेजस्वी यादव की सुरक्षा व्यवस्था को लेकर भी सवाल उठाया। कहा कि बिहार में बंद पड़ी चीनी मिल हमारी प्रतिबद्धता में शामिल है। इन सबों को समयबद्ध तरीके से चालू किया जाएगा।

