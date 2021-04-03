पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Bihar
  • RJD Sent 5 Thousand Postcard To The President Of India To Release Lalu Prasad From Jail, 40 Thousand Written Postcards Are Ready

लालू प्रसाद की रिहाई के लिए भेजे 5 हजार पत्र:तय हुआ था कि तेजप्रताप आएंगे तब पोस्टकार्ड भेजे जाएंगे, लेकिन देर न हो जाए इसलिए गुरुवार को पांच हजार भेजे गए

पटना39 मिनट पहले
तेजप्रताप यादव 7 फरवरी को पटना आएंगे। - Dainik Bhaskar
तेजप्रताप यादव 7 फरवरी को पटना आएंगे।
  • छात्र राजद का दावा, अब तक 40 हजार पोस्टकार्ड लिखे जा चुके हैं
  • 7 को तेजस्वी दिल्ली से लौटेंगे तो वे बाकी पत्रों को राष्ट्रपति को भेजेंगे

राष्ट्रीय जनता दल ने लालू प्रसाद की कोर्ट से रिहाई को लेकर राष्ट्रपति को आजादी पत्र भेजना शुरू कर दिया है। पहले प्लानिंग यह थी कि तेजप्रताप यादव के पटना आने के बाद पत्र पोस्ट ऑफिस से राष्ट्रपति को भेजे जाएंगे, लेकिन जैसे ही यह खबर आई कि जेल मैनुअल उल्लंघन मामले की सुनवाई झारखंड हाईकोर्ट में शुक्रवार को की जाएगी तो छात्र राजद ने पटना मुख्य डाकघर से पांच हजार पोस्टकार्ड राष्ट्रपति को भेज दिया। लालू प्रसाद की तबीयत ठीक नहीं होने की वजह से तेजप्रताप यादव 4 फरवरी को पटना नहीं आ सके। वे 7 फरवरी को आएंगे। लालू प्रसाद की रिहाई के लिए राष्ट्रपति को पत्र लिखने का कोई खास असर होगा या नहीं यह अलग सवाल है लेकिन छात्र राजद इसके जरिए एक बड़ा माहौल बनाने की कोशिश कर रहा है।

गुरुवार को 5 हजार पोस्टकार्ड भेजे गए
छात्र राजद 25 जनवरी से आजादी पत्र अभियान चला रहा है। पहला पत्र लालू प्रसाद के बड़े पुत्र तेजप्रताप यादव ने लिखा। छात्र राजद के प्रदेश अध्यक्ष आकाश ने बताया कि गुरुवार को वे पटना GPO में पांच हजार लिखे हुए पोस्टकार्ड लेकर गए और उन पर मुहर लगवाकर राष्ट्रपति को भिजवाया। ये वे पत्र हैं जो राजद कार्यालय में रखे बॉक्स में आए थे।

जिन जिलों में पोस्टकार्ड की किल्लत वहां पटना से खरीद कर भेजे जा रहे

छात्र राजद का निर्देश है कि पत्रों को इकट्ठा किया जाए और फिर GPO से उन्हें भेजा जाए। राज्य के 38 जिलों और 12 विश्वविद्यालयों में भी यह मुहिम चल रही है। कई जिलों से यह शिकायत सामने आ रही है कि वहां के पोस्ट ऑफिस में पोस्टकार्ड नहीं हैं। ऐसे में पटना से पोस्टकार्ड खरीद कर उन्हें भेजा जा रहा है। पटना के पोस्ट ऑफिस से पांच हजार पोस्टकार्ड खरीद कर जिलों में भेजे गए हैं। 20 हजार पोस्ट कार्ड पहले खरीदे गए थे। हर जिले में सेंटर बनाए गए हैं जहां पर प्रखंडों से आजादी पत्र को लिया जा रहा है। वहां से सभी को पटना लाया जाएगा। सभी जिलों से लिखे हुए पोस्टकार्ड पटना आ जाने के बाद उन्हें तेजस्वी यादव खुद से पोस्ट करने पोस्ट ऑफिस जाएंगे।

लालू प्रसाद के जो प्रशंसक हस्ताक्षर नहीं कर सकते वे अंगूठा लगा रहे
आजादी पत्र लिखने के लिए लोगों को राष्ट्रपति का पता, पिन कोड सहित बताया जा रहा है। कार्यकर्ता इस काम में लगे हुए हैं। लोगों को पत्र पर अपना हस्ताक्षर करना जरूरी है। जो लोग अपना हस्ताक्षर नहीं कर पा रहे उनको अंगूठा लगाने की सलाह दी गई है। सभी जिलों के छात्र राजद अध्यक्ष को कहा गया है कि पोस्टकार्ड की कमी होने पर पटना हेड ऑफिस को बताएं।

जिलों की रिपोर्ट बताती है 40 हजार पत्र जमा हो चुके हैं
आकाश बताते हैं कि जिलों से आई रिपोर्ट के अनुसार अब तक 40 हजार लोगों ने पोस्टकार्ड लिख कर जमा किया है। यह संख्या अभी और बढ़ेगी। छात्र राजद ने यह अभियान जरूर चलाया है लेकिन लालू प्रसाद के सभी चाहने वालों से अपील की गई है कि वे लालू प्रसाद कि रिहाई से जुड़ी इस मुहिम का हिस्सा बनें।

