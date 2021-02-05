पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  RJD State President Jagdanand Singh Angry After Road Opposite Party Office Demolished, He Called This Foolish Act Of Nitish Kumar

सड़क तोड़ने पर जगदानंद को आया गुस्सा:RJD ऑफिस के सामने कट को बंद करने पर भड़के, बोले- CM कर रहे मूर्खतापूर्ण हरकत

पटना24 मिनट पहले
RJD ऑफिस के सामने तोड़ी गई सड़क। - Dainik Bhaskar
RJD ऑफिस के सामने तोड़ी गई सड़क।
  • RJD ऑफिस के सामने कट खुला हुआ है, उसे बंद करने के लिए तोड़ दी गई है सड़क
  • जगदानंद को जैसे ही इस बात की जानकारी हुई वे खुद सड़क पर गए और काम रुकवाया

RJD के प्रदेश अध्यक्ष जगदानंद सिंह मंगलवार की सुबह आग बबूला हो उठे। उनका गुस्सा सातवें आसमान पर जा पहुंचा। उनके गुस्से की वजह थी उनकी पार्टी दफ्तर के सामने की सड़क। ऑफिस के सामने वाले कट को बंद करने के लिए वहां पर सड़क को तोड़ दिया गया है। इससे पार्टी ऑफिस आने वाली गाड़ियों को आगे से घूमना पड़ेगा। जगदानंद सिंह को जैसे ही इस बात की जानकारी हुई वे खुद सड़क पर गए और काम रुकवाया। वे इतने क्रोधित थे कि इसे CM नीतीश कुमार की मूर्खतापूर्ण हरकत कह बैठे।

सड़क तोड़े जाने पर मीडिया से बात करते जगदानंद सिंह।
सड़क तोड़े जाने पर मीडिया से बात करते जगदानंद सिंह।

वीरचंद पटेल पथ पर कई कट बंद किए जा रहे
कुछ ही दिनों पहले इस सड़क को बनवाया गया था। RJD ऑफिस के सामने वाले कट के अलावा भी कई कट को वीरचंद पटेल पथ पर बंद किया जा रहा है। मिलर स्कूल की तरफ वाले कट को भी बंद किया जा रहा है। RJD के प्रदेश अध्यक्ष के गुस्सा होने की वजह सिर्फ उनकी पार्टी ऑफिस के सामने वाले कट को बंद करना नहीं है बल्कि वे इसलिए भी गुस्सा हो गए कि BJP कार्यालय के सामने वाले कट को तोड़ कर बंद नहीं किया जा रहा है।

सड़क तोड़े जाने के बाद कट को बंद कर दिया गया है।
सड़क तोड़े जाने के बाद कट को बंद कर दिया गया है।

जगदानंद सिंह ने मुख्यमंत्री को निशाने पर लिया
जगदानंद सिंह ने कहा कि बिहार के मुख्यमंत्री की यही मूर्खतापूर्ण हरकत हर जगह चलती रहती है। यह रास्ता यहां आने के लिए बना है। जिस समय इस सड़क का निर्माण हुआ था उस समय यह सुविधा नहीं थी। उन्होंने कहा कि मुख्यमंत्री चाहते हैं कि बीच के सभी रास्ते बंद हो जाएं और आयकर चौराहा से ही लोग टर्न लें तो फिर जितने पार्टी ऑफिस हैं सभी इसका इस्तेमाल करें। दूसरे दलों की सुविधाएं बनी रहेंगी तो राष्ट्रीय जनता दल को भी एतराज है। किसी भी तरह यह सुविधा खत्म नहीं की जा सकती। जगदानंद सिंह के गुस्से के बाद सड़क कट बंद करने का काम फिलहाल रोक दिया गया है।

