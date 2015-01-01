पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

तेजस्वी ने प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस कहा-हम हारे नहीं, जीते हैं:जनादेश महागठबंधन के पक्ष में, चोर दरवाजे से सरकार बनाएगा एनडीए

6 मिनट पहले
प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस करते तेजस्वी।

चुनाव परिणाम आने के बाद पहली बार तेजस्वी मीडिया से मुखातिब हुए। उन्होंने कहा कि जनादेश महागठबंधन के पक्ष में आया है, एनडीए चोर दरवाजे से सरकार बना रहा है। उन्होंने कहा कि भाजपा के लोग साफ तौर पर समझ लें कि यह जनादेश बदलाव का जनादेश है। बोले हमलोग रोने वाले नहीं, संघर्ष करने वाले लोग हैं।

नीतीश में अगर थोड़ी सी भी नैतिकता बची है तो जोड़-तोड़ से कुर्सी पर बैठने का विचार छोड़ दें। कहा, बिहार की जनता हमलोगों के साथ है। जनता के जनादेश का उन्होंने सम्मान किया। रोजगार के मुद्दे पर नीतीश कुमार को घेरा। उन्होंने चुनाव में गड़बड़ी की आशंका जताई।

