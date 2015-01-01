पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

प्रखंड से पंचायत तक प्रदर्शन:किसान आंदोलन को हवा देगा राजद, बनाया जा रहा ब्लू प्रिंट, छपवाए जा रहे पर्चे

5 मिनट पहले
23 दिसंबर को पटना में प्रदर्शन के दौरान तेजस्वी यादव भी मौजूद रहेंगे।
  • 23 दिसंबर को किसान नेता चौधरी चरण सिंह की जयंती भी बडे़ स्तर पर मनाई जाएगी
  • 11 लोगों की कमेटी बन रही जो किसान के सवाल और आंदोलन की मॉनिटरिंग करेगी

बिहार में किसान आंदोलन को समर्थन देने और इसे तेज करने के लिए राजद बड़े आंदोलन की तैयारी कर रहा है। इसके लिए केंद्र के साथ-साथ राज्य सरकार को भी घेरने की तैयारी है। इसका पूरा ब्लू प्रिंट राजद के वरिष्ठ नेताओं प्रदेश अध्यक्ष जगदानंद सिंह, शिवानंद तिवारी, प्रेम कुमार मणि, आलोक मेहता आदि ने मिलकर तैयार किया है।

राजद किसान प्रकोष्ठ के प्रदेश अध्यक्ष सुबोध यादव बताते हैं कि राजद प्रखंड से पंचायत स्तर तक आंदोलन को गति देगा। किसानों की समस्याओं को न सिर्फ नजदीक से जानेगा और समझेगा बल्कि उन मुद्दों को आंदोलन का हिस्सा भी बनाएगा। केंद्र सरकार के तीन कृषि कानूनों पर किसानों-मजदूरों को जागरूक करने के लिए पर्चे भी छपवाए जा रहे हैं। पार्टी ने तय किया है कि 23 दिसंबर को चौधरी चरण सिंह की जयंती को व्यापक स्तर पर मनाया जाएगा। इस अवसर पर पटना में भी बड़ा आयोजन किया जाएगा जिसमें तेजस्वी यादव भी मौजूद रहेंगे।

राजद 11 लोगों की कमेटी बना रहा है जो किसान के सवाल और आंदोलन की मॉनिटरिंग करेगी। इसमें पार्टी के वैसे वरिष्ठ सदस्य होंगे जो किसानों की समस्याओं की अच्छी समझ रखते हैं और साथ ही केंद्र व बिहार सरकार की कृषि नीति को समझते हैं। राजद का मानना है भारत सरकार के कृषि कानून की शुरुआत बिहार में 2006 में ही हो गई थी जब बिहार सरकार ने बाजार समिति की व्यवस्था को खत्म कर दिया था। भारत सरकार ने 5 जून 2020 को कोरोना- लॉकडाउन के समय ही तीन कृषि बिल लाए और उन्हें राष्ट्रपति को भेजा तथा दोनों सदनों से सितंबर में पास भी करवा लिया। पार्टी के अनुसार यह प्राइवेट कंपनियों को बड़ा फायदा पहुंचाने की कोशिश है।

राजद एक नई मांग भी उठाएगा कि सरकार 60 से ज्यादा उम्र के किसानों को प्रति माह पांच हजार रुपए पेंशन दे। पार्टी के किसान प्रकोष्ठ के अध्यक्ष सुबोध यादव कहते हैं कि सरकार को किसान पेंशन लागू करनी चाहिए। वे कहते हैं कि पिछले साल 30 लाख मीट्रिक टन की जगह महज 18 हजार मीट्रिक टन धान की खरीद हो पाई। यानी उत्पादन का 6 परसेंट ही पैक्स से धान की खरीद हुई। बाकी 94 फीसदी बिचौलिए के हाथों बेचना पड़ा। मक्का, गेहूं भी कम कीमत पर बेचना पड़ा। कृषि यंत्र में सरकार ने सब्सिडी खत्म कर दी है।

राजद के प्रदेश अध्यक्ष जगदानंद सिंह कहते हैं कि बिहार में किसानों का स्थानीय बाजार खत्म हो गया है। इसलिए पैक्स के साथ-साथ एफसीसी और एफसीआई को धान खरीद की अनुमति दी जानी चाहिए। बिहार में पैक्स सिस्टम ठीक नहीं है। राजद न्यूनतम समर्थन मूल्य पर अनाज खरीदने, बाजार समिति सिस्टम फिर से शुरू करने, समय पर सिंचाई व्यवस्था देने और फसल बीमा की राशि का भुगतान समय से करने के लिए भी सड़क पर उतर कर आंदोलन करेगा।

