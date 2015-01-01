पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सड़क दुर्घटना:बेगूसराय में एनएच 28 पर सड़क पार कर रहे एक बुजुर्ग को गाड़ी ने मारी टक्कर, मौके पर हुई मौत

बेगूसराय18 मिनट पहले
बेगूसराय में सड़क दुर्घटना में बुजुर्ग की मौत हो गई है, पुलिस शव को पोस्टमार्टम के लिए ले जा रही है।
  • घटना बछवाड़ा थाना क्षेत्र की
  • वृद्ध के शव को पुलिस ने पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भेजा

बेगूसराय में रविवार को एनएच 28 पर सड़क पार कर रहे एक बुजुर्ग को बड़ी गाड़ी ने टक्कर मारी, जिससे उनकी मौके पर मौत हो गई। घटना बछवाड़ा थाना क्षेत्र की है, जहां सुबह-सुबह वह अपने घर से निकल कर सड़क पार कर रहे थे। मृतक की पहचान रानीगांव निवासी रामानंद राय के रूप में की गई है। घटना के बारे में परिजनों ने बताया कि घर से वह किसी काम के लिए घर से निकले थे कि तभी सड़क पार करने के दौरान एक गाड़ी ने उन्हें टक्कर मार दी। जबरदस्त टक्कर लगने से वह रोड पर रखे होम पाइप पर फेंका गए, जिससे उनकी मौके पर मौत हो गई। उनकी मौत से परिजनों का रो-रोकर बुरा हाल है। घटना की सूचना मिलते ही बछवाड़ा थाने की पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची और शव को पोस्टमार्टम के लिए सदर अस्पताल भेज दिया।

