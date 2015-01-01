पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Road Accident In Begusarai ; Pickup Van Kills Students Going To Coaching, Death Of One Is Critical Of Other Pickup Van Hit Students Going To Coaching, Death Of One Is Critical

सड़क हादसा:कोचिंग जा रहीं छात्राओं को पिकअप वैन ने मारी ठोकर, एक की मौत दूसरी की हालत गम्भीर

बेगूसराय2 घंटे पहले
बेगूसराय में छात्रा की मौत पर रोते-बिलखते परिजन।

बेगूसराय के बछवारा थाना क्षेत्र के झमटिया में साइकिल से ट्यूशन पढ़ने जा रही दो छात्राओं को पिकअप वैन ने ठोकर मार दी। इसमें एक छात्रा की घटनास्थल पर ही मौत हो गई, जबकि दूसरी गम्भीर रूप से घायल हो गई। मरने वाली छात्रा सूरज राय की पुत्री काजल कुमारी बताई जाती है, जबकि सीता कुमारी गम्भीर रूप से घायल है। काजल 10वीं की छात्रा है। स्थानीय लोगों के द्वारा सीता कुमारी को इलाज के लिए बेगूसराय सदर अस्पताल भेज दिया गया है।

घटना के संबंध में बछवारा थानाध्यक्ष अजीत कुमार ने बताया कि दोनों छात्राएं पढ़ने के लिए कोचिंग जा रही थीं, तभी झमटिया ढाला के पास एनएच 28 पर पीछे से जा रहे एक पिकअप वैन साइकिल में ठोकर मार दी। वैन चालक घटना के बाद फरार हो गया। पुलिस ने लाश को कब्जे में लेकर पोस्टमॉर्टम के लिए सदर अस्पताल भेज दिया है।

