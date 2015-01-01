पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Bihar
  • Road Accident In Bihar Purnia News; Speeding Truck Hits Cyclist Injured Near Madrasa Chowk

सड़क हादसा:पूर्णिया में एक अनियंत्रित ट्रक ने साइकिल सवार वृद्ध को ठोकर मारी, हालत नाजुक

पूर्णिया38 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
पूर्णिया में ट्रक ने साइकिल सवार वृद्ध को ठोकर मारी।
  • घायल वृद्ध कस्बा थाना क्षेत्र के दियारी निवासी 60 वर्षीय मो. सलीम बताए जाते हैं
  • हाईवे पार करने के क्रम में पूर्णिया से अररिया की ओर जा रहे ट्रक ने मारी ठोकर

पूर्णिया में एक अनियंत्रित ट्रक ने साइकिल सवार वृद्ध को ठोकर मार दी, जिसमें वह गम्भीर रूप से घायल हो गए। घायल वृद्ध कस्बा थाना क्षेत्र के दियारी निवासी 60 वर्षीय मो. सलीम बताये जाते हैं।

घर से बाजार जा रहे थे

बताया जाता है कि मो. सलीम अपने घर से बाजार जा रहे थे तभी कस्बा मदरसा चौक के पास एनएच-57 पर हाईवे पार करने के क्रम में पूर्णिया से अररिया की ओर जा रहे एक अनियंत्रित ट्रक ने उन्हें जोरदार टक्कर मार दी।

पीछा कर ट्रक को पकड़ा गया

प्रत्यक्षदर्शियों में मो. अफरोज आलम कासमी ने उस ट्रक का लीचीबाड़ी तक पीछा किया और उसे पकड़ कर पुलिस के हवाले कर दिया। फिलहाल मो. सलीम का इलाज चल रहा है। उसकी हालत नाजुक बताई जा रही है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकोरोना के बीच अब कॉलेज खोलने की तैयारी; जानिए UGC की नई गाइडलाइन के बारे में सबकुछ - एक्सप्लेनर - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें