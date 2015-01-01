पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हादसा:डेहरी में जीटी रोड पर हुई सड़क दुर्घटना, 8 वर्षीय मासूम की घटनास्थल ही मौत, सड़क जाम कर मुआवजा मांग रहे परिजन

रोहतासएक घंटा पहले
डेहरी में सड़क दुर्घटना में मासूम की मौत।

रोहतास के डेहरी में जीटी रोड पर सड़क दुर्घटना हो गई है। हादसे में एक 8 वर्षीय मासूम की घटनास्थल पर ही मौत हो गई है। बच्चे की मौत के बाद लोगों में आक्रोश बढ़ गया है। लोगों ने घटना के बाद औरंगाबाद जाने वाली सड़क को जाम कर दिया है। परिजन मुआवजे की मांग कर रहे हैं।

अक्सर होती हैं दुर्घटनाएं
जीटी रोड पर गाड़ियों की तेज रफ्तार के कारण अक्सर दुर्घटनाएं होती रहती हैं। सड़क पार करने के दौरान भी घटनाएं होती रहती हैं। गाड़ियों की रफ्तार पर लगाम लगाने के लिए प्रशासन की गंभीरता नजर नहीं आती है। ऐसे में अक्सर दुर्घटनाओं के बाद लोगों का गुस्सा पुलिस प्रशासन पर फूट पड़ता है।

