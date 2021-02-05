पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Rupesh Singh Murder Case; Indigo Station Manager Wife Neetu Singh On Patna Police

पटना पुलिस को रुपेश की पत्नी याद आई:छपरा पहुंचे SSP, पत्नी ने पुलिस को कहा था झूठा, हाईकोर्ट की निगरानी में CBI जांच मांगी थी

पटनाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • हत्या के 22 दिनों के बाद पुलिस ने हत्यारोपी के बारे में किया खुलासा
  • SSP उपेंद्र शर्मा पूरी टीम के साथ रुपेश के परिवार से मिलने छपरा पहुंचे।

आखिरकार पटना पुलिस को इंडिगो के स्टेशन हेड रुपेश सिंह की पत्नी के पास जाना पड़ गया। रुपेश सिंह की हत्या के 22 दिनों के बाद पुलिस ने हत्यारोपी को पेश कर जो थ्योरी बताई थी, रुपेश के परिवार वालों ने उसे झूठ का पुलिंदा कहा था। रुपेश की पत्नी नीतू सिंह ने तो पुलिस को झूठा कहते हुए हाईकोर्ट की निगरानी में CBI जांच की मांग भी कर दी थी। इन्हीं सवालों से जूझने के बाद शुक्रवार को पटना के SSP उपेंद्र शर्मा पूरी टीम के साथ खुद छपरा पहुंचे।

पुलिस ने रोड पर मारपीट कहा, परिवार ने किया था इनकार
धनरुआ (मसौढ़ी) के मूल निवासी बाइक चोर ऋतुराज को मीडिया के सामने करते हुए पटना के SSP ने बुधवार को बताया था कि नवंबर की किसी तारीख को एयरपोर्ट के पास रुपेश सिंह का ऋतुराज से सामना हुआ था। रुपेश की कार और ऋतुराज की बाइक की टक्कर हुई थी। इसके बाद रुपेश-ऋतुराज के बीच मारपीट भी हुई थी। इंडिगो स्टेशन हेड की हत्या में ऋतुराज के शामिल होने पर रुपेश सिंह के परिजनों ने कोई सवाल नहीं उठाया था, लेकिन उनका कहना था कि रुपेश किसी से तेज आवाज में बात भी नहीं करते थे और एयरपोर्ट के आसपास नवंबर में मारपीट की कोई वारदात भी नहीं हुई थी। पुलिस की कहानी के साथ ही सबसे पहले भास्कर से बातचीत में रुपेश के भाई और फिर पत्नी ने कहा था कि “उनका स्वभाव ऐसा था कि किसी से सख्त लहजे में बात भी नहीं करते थे। किसी से झंझट हो और रुपेश गाड़ी से उतर किसी को मारें- यह असंभव है। और, अगर ऐसा हुआ भी होता तो घर में किसी को जरूर बताते। छठ में छपरा में परिवार के सदस्यों से भी इसकी चर्चा जरूर करते। न पत्नी को बताया, न भाई को। यह असंभव है।”

SSP रुपेश के पूरे परिवार से मिलकर पूछ रहे आपत्ति
पटना के SSP उपेंद्र शर्मा ने शुक्रवार दोपहर सारण पहुंचकर रुपेश सिंह के परिवार वालों से उनकी आपत्तियों की जानकारी ली। SSP ने रुपेश की पत्नी के अलावा घर के अन्य सदस्यों से भी पुलिस की थ्योरी पर सवाल की वजह पूछी। परिवार वालों से यह पूछताछ चल रही है और अबतक इस मामले में किसी की ओर से कुछ भी सार्वजनिक नहीं किया गया है। इससे पहले भास्कर से बातचीत में परिजनों ने यह भी कहा था कि ऋतुराज और रुपेश की तस्वीरों को सामने रखकर अंदाजा कर सकते हैं कि अगर इन दोनों की मारपीट हुई होती तो कौन भारी पड़ता। ऐसे में पुलिस का यह कहना कि दोनों में मारपीट हुई थी और ऋतुराज का यह बयान कि रुपेश ने उतरकर उसे मारा- बिल्कुल गलत है।

रामकृपाल यादव बोले, परिवार संतुष्ट नहीं तो हो CBI जांच
उधर, भाजपा सांसद रामकृपाल यादव भी रुपेश के परिवार की उस मांग के साथ खड़े हो गए हैं, जिसमें उन्होंने राज्य सरकार से CBI जांच की मांग की थी। पाटलिपुत्रा सांसद ने कहा कि रुपेश का परिवार पुलिस की जांच से सामने आए तथ्यों से अगर संतुष्ट नहीं है और अगर वे इस मामले की CBI जांच चाहते हैं, तो राज्य सरकार को उनकी बात सुननी चाहिए।

