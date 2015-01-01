पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Samastipur Firing News; Bihar Kinnar Shot During Launda Dance, Hospitalized In Critical Condition

हड़कंप:समस्तीपुर में आर्केस्ट्रा में चली गोली, डांस कर रही किन्नर को लगी, अस्पताल में भर्ती

पटना30 मिनट पहले
गोली लगने के बाद घायल मनीषा।

समस्तीपुर में एक सांस्कृतिक कार्यक्रम के दौरान नाच के दौरान फायरिंग का मामला सामने आया है। गोली लगने से स्टेज पर डांस कर रही एक डांसर (किन्नर) को गोली लग गई। उसे गंभीर हालत में मोहिउद्दीन नगर के अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है। डांसर का नाम मनीषा किन्नर बताया गया है।

यह घटना मोहिउद्दीन नगर के कुरसहा गांव में सोमवार को देर रात हुई। कार्यक्रम में फायरिंग होते ही अफरातफरी मच गई।

