  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Bihar
  • SAP Jawans Beat Local Leaders In Shahpur Vidhansabha In Bhojpur : Bihar Assembly Election 2020

नेताजी की सोंटाई:आरा में बूथ के बगल में बैठकर वोट मैनेज कर रहे थे नेताजी, सैप के जवानों ने पहुंचकर सोंट दिया

आरा38 मिनट पहले
आरा के शाहपुर विधानसभा क्षेत्र में देखने को मिला यह नजारा।
  • चुनावी बूथ के आसपास के इलाकों में ऐसे किसी भी जमावड़े की सख्त मनाही होती है

(बृजम पांडेय). नेताजी बैठकर वोट मैनेज कर रहे थे, तभी वहां पुलिस पहुंच गई और और लाठी चटक दी। मामला शाहपुर विधानसभा के सिमरिया ओझा पट्टी गांव का है। इस गांव में वोटरों को मैनेज करने के लिए एक स्थानीय नेता अपने घर के बाहर वोट मैनेज करने में लगे थे। लोगों को एक अलग प्रत्याशी के तरफ वोट देने की अपील कर रहे थे। उसी समय स्थानीय थाने की पुलिस पहुंच गई और नेताजी पर लाठी चटका दी गई। देखिए कैसे नेताजी पर पुलिस ने लाठी चटकाई।

