8 से खुलेंगे छठी से आठवीं तक के स्कूल:छात्र-छात्राओं, अभिभावकों को देनी होगी स्वास्थ्य संबंधी व हाल की यात्राओं की जानकारी

पटना10 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • शिक्षा विभाग ने जारी की गाइडलाइन, सभी DM और शिक्षा पदाधिकारियों को भेजी गई
  • पहले दिन 50 प्रतिशत ही उपस्थिति रहेगी, शेष 50 प्रतिशत हाजिरी दूसरे दिन रहेगी

बिहार के स्कूलों में छठी से आठवीं तक की कक्षाएं 8 फरवरी से शुरू होने वाली हैं। इसको लेकर शिक्षा विभाग ने गाइडलाइन जारी की है। विभाग के प्रधान सचिव संजय कुमार ने सभी जिलाधिकारियों और शिक्षा पदाधिकारियों को गाइडलाइन भेज दी है। पहले दिन 50 प्रतिशत ही उपस्थिति रहेगी, शेष 50 प्रतिशत हाजिरी दूसरे दिन रहेगी। किसी भी कार्य दिवस पर किसी भी कक्षा में कुल क्षमता की 50 प्रतिशत से अधिक उपस्तिथि नहीं होगी। फैकल्टी शिक्षक पूरी क्षमता के साथ उपस्थित रहेंगे। सभी सरकारी विद्यालयों में विद्यार्थियों को दो मास्क का वितरण जीविका के माध्यम से किया जाएगा। सभी स्टूडेंट, उनके अभिभावक या माता-पिता से उनकी स्वास्थ्य संबंधी स्थिति व यात्रा से संबंधित स्व घोषणापत्र लिया जाएगा। यानी हाल के दिनों में इनमें से किसी ने भी कोई यात्रा की है तो उसकी पूरी जानकारी स्कूल प्रबंधन को देनी होगी।

इमरजेंसी सुरक्षा की तैयारी भी रखनी होगी

स्कूल खोलने से पहले स्कूल की साफ-सफाई, डिजिटल थर्मामीटर, सेनेटाइजर, साबुन आदि की व्यवस्था संबंधित विद्यालय या विद्यालय परीक्षा समिति द्वारा की जाएगी। स्कूलों से कहा गया है कि आकस्मिक सुरक्षात्मक तैयारी करने के लिए उत्तरदायी टीम का गठन कर लें, जो सेनेटाइजेशन, साफ-सफाई, सामाजिक दूरी आदि के लिए जिम्मेदार होगा।

इन गाइडलाइन का पालन करना होगा:

  • स्टूडेंट्स 6-6 फीट की दूरी पर बैठेंगे।
  • शिक्षक, स्टाफ भी 6 फीट की दूरी पर बैठेंगे।
  • स्कूल के सभी गेट आगमन और प्रस्थान के समय खुले रहेंगे ताकि एक जगह भीड़ न हो।
  • जिन स्कूलों में नामांकन ज्यादा है वहां दो पालियों में कक्षाएं संचालित की जाएंगी।
  • समारोह या त्योहार आदि के आयोजन से स्कूल को बचना होगा।
  • संभव हो तो ऑनलाइन नामांकन संचालन करने की व्यवस्था की जाए।
  • स्कूल या उसके नजदीक डॉक्टर, नर्स, काउंसलर की उपलब्धता सुनिश्चित की जाए।
  • सभी स्टूडेंट, अभिभावक या माता-पिता से उनके स्वास्थ्य संबंधी स्थिति व अद्यतन यात्रा से संबंधित स्वघोषणा पत्र लिया जाए।
  • AC बसों में 24 से 30 डिग्री से सेल्सियस और सापेक्ष आद्रता 40 से 70 प्रतिशत होनी चाहिए।
  • स्टूडेंट अनावश्यक रूप से सतह छूने से बचें।
  • मास्क की अदला-बदली न करें।
  • स्टूडेंट नाक, आंख, कान, मुंह आदि न छूएं। खांसी, सर्दी, बुखार आदि की जानकारी दें।
  • स्कूल में जहां-तहां न थूकें।
  • बाहरी वेंडर स्कूल के अंदर खाद्य सामग्री की बिक्री नहीं होनी चाहिए।
