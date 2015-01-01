पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

चुनाव परिक्रमा:बिना आंखों के देखिए चुनावी नतीजे, एग्जिट पोल भी जरूर देखिए, पर परिणाम तो 10 को ही

(सतीश सिंह, एडिटर, बिहार) एक कहानी आपने सुनी होगी। 6 दृष्टिबाधित थे। वे सभी हाथी के बारे में सुनते थे, देख तो सकते नहीं थे। तय हुआ कि सभी छह हाथी को छू कर बताएंगे कि हाथी होता कैसा है! तो सभी ने हाथी को छूना शुरू किया...जिसने पैर छुआ, बोला-हाथी एक खम्भे की तरह...जिसने पूंछ पकड़ी, बोला- हाथी रस्सी की तरह...जिसने सूंढ़ पकड़ा उसने कहा हाथी अजगर जैसा... जिसने कान छुआ, उसने कहा हाथी बड़े पंखे जैसा। और फिर सभी खुद को सही साबित करने में जुट गए।
इस कहानी का चुनाव से कोई संबंध नहीं है, लेकिन चुनावी नतीजों से पहले रिजल्ट का आंकलन और विश्लेषण कमोबेश ऐसा ही होता है। चुनाव के दौरान बिहार भ्रमण में हमने भी चुनावी रिजल्ट के हाथी को समझने की कोशिश की। अनुभव रोचक भी है और हास्यास्पद भी।
एकमा स्टेशन से 10 किमी दूर मेहदार मंदिर के पास का एक बूथ। तैनात बूथ कर्मचारी से बात हुई। उन्होंने बताया कि 250 के करीब महिलाओं (ईबीसी) ने वोट डाला। अधिकतर एक खास पार्टी का सिम्बल ढूंढ रही थीं। सवाल लाजिमी था-ऐसा क्यों? सबका एक ही जवाब था कि बच्चों को रोजगार मिलेगा।
अब पटना के बोरिंग रोड के एक बूथ की बात। यादव युवकों का एक समूह भी एक खास चुनाव निशान ढूंढ रहा था। फिर वही सवाल- ऐसा क्यों? युवकों ने जवाब दिया...नीतीश ने कम से कम बिहार को इस मुकाम तक तो पहुंचाया।
दोनों ही सिर्फ उदाहरण हैं। चुनावी सफर में ऐसे कई मोड़ मिले, जिन पर पॉलिटिकल पंडितों को यकीन करना मुश्किल होगा। खैर! ये तो फर्स्ट हैंड सूचना थी। आंखों देखी न होती तो शायद भरोसा भी नहीं होता। क्योंकि इन चुनावी दिनों में जिन चुनावी पंडितों से हमने बात की, सभी एक सुर में हमें समझा रहे थे कि अमुक वोट बैंक पर तो अमुक पार्टी का कब्जा है।

सोचने वाली बात ये कि क्या आज भी किसी का वोट किसी की जागीर हो सकता है और दूसरा ये कि मुझसे कोई पूछे कि मैंने किसे वोट दिया तो क्या मैं सही-सही बता दूंगा कि मैंने अमुक पार्टी को वोट दिया। अगर नहीं तो फिर आंकलन किस बात पर?

वह भी तब जब 7 करोड़ 29 लाख मतदाताओं में से आंकलन का आधार 50-100 से की गई बात हो। यहां तक कि एग्जिट पोल भी पहले 10-20 हजार और अब 2-5 लाख (यानी अधिकतम एक फीसदी से कम) लोगों से बात कर वोटों की गिनती से पहले ही दावे के साथ पार्टियों की सीट गिन देते हैं। शेष पेज 16 पर

