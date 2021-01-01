पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Bihar
  • Sevier Cold Day Alert Issued Till 31 In Patna; Weather Chill Due To Icy Winds, Will Remain Cold Till 10

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

मौसम सर्द:पटना में 31 तक सीवियर कोल्ड डे का अलर्ट जारी; बर्फीली हवाओं से मौसम सर्द, 10 तक रहेगी ठंड

पटना37 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
सर्द माैसम में कॉलेज की छात्राएं। - Dainik Bhaskar
सर्द माैसम में कॉलेज की छात्राएं।

बंगाल की खाड़ी से आने वाली नमी के साथ ही बिहार में शुष्क मौसम और उत्तर-पश्चिम से 14 से 19 किलोमीटर प्रति घंटे की रफ्तार से चलने वाली बर्फीली हवाओं से मौसम सर्द हो गया है। इसके साथ ही पहाड़ों पर लगातार बर्फबारी और देश के उत्तरी हिस्से में सक्रिय पश्चिम विक्षोभ की वजह से गया, सासाराम, नवादा सहित बिहार के कई हिस्सों में हल्की बारिश हुई है। इसके असर से हवाएं ठंडी हो गई हैं।

मौसम विभाग के मुताबिक पश्चिमी-पूर्वी बिहार के ऊपरी हिस्से, पश्चिम असम, उड़ीसा और झारखंड में एक परिसंचरण सक्रिय है। इसकी वजह से मौसम में लगातार बदलाव दिख रहा है। बिहार में मौसम में ये बदलाव बंगाल की खाड़ी से आने वाली नमी के साथ ही तेज हवाओं का असर है।

मौसम विभाग ने पटना, गया सहित बिहार के सभी हिस्सों में 31 जनवरी तक सीवियर कोल्ड डे का अलर्ट जारी किया है। विभाग के मुताबिक 10 फरवरी तक मौसम सर्द बना रहेगा। इस दौरान घना कोहरा छाया रहेगा। साथ ही तेज हवाओं से गलन और ठिठुरन का एहसास होगा।
सामान्य से 11 डिग्री तक गिरा अधिकतम पारा
पटना, गया सहित 28 जिले सीवियर कोल्ड डे की चपेट में हैं। शुक्रवार को अधिकतम तापमान सामान्य से 5 से 11 डिग्री नीचे दर्ज किया गया। इसकी वजह से प्रदेश के सभी हिस्सों में अधिकतम तापमान 20 डिग्री से नीचे और न्यूनतम 10 डिग्री से नीचे रिकाॅर्ड किया गया। पटना में शुक्रवार को भी सीवियर कोल्ड डे रहा। अधिकतम पारा सामान्य से 8.4 डिग्री कम 15.5 और रात का तापमान सामान्य से 2.7 डिग्री कम 7 डिग्री रहा। दिन की शुरुआत कोहरे के साथ हुई।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंफुटबॉल के फैन गांधी ने तीन क्लब बनाए थे, युद्ध भूमि से घायलों को भी निकाला, जानिए बापू से जुड़ीं और भी दिलचस्प बातें - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी की प्रेरणा, आशीर्वाद द्वारा कोई जीत हासिल करेंगे। दूसरों की मदद में भी आपका समय व्यतीत होगा। प्रियजनों के साथ उपहारों का आदान-प्रदान भी रहेगा। आय और व्यय में उचित समन्वय बना रहेगा। जिस क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser