  Sold Bikes And Cars Without Registration, DTO Did Not Take Calls Even After Repeated Calls

धनतेरस पर नियम तोड़कर बरसा धन:बिना रजिट्रेशन बेच दी बाइक और कार, बार-बार फोन करने पर भी डीटीओ ने नहीं उठाया कॉल

पटना8 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
बोरिंग कैनाल रोड पर एजेंसी से बिना नंबर के बेची जा रही बाइक और स्कूटी।
  • बिना रजिस्ट्रेशन के बाइक और कार बेचने का मामला गंभीर
  • ऐसे गाड़ी खरीदने वाले से दो हजार रुपए का जुर्माना वसूलने का प्रावधान

धनतेरस पर गुरुवार को आटोमोबाइल बाजार में नियम तोड़ कर धन बरसा। कई एजेंसिसों ने बिना रजिस्ट्रेशन के बाइक और कार को शोरूम के पार कर दिया। बिना रजिस्ट्रेशन के करोड़ों का कारोबार हो गया। इसकी निगरानी करने वाला कोई नहीं रहा। पटना डीटीओ को कई बार फोन लगाया गया, लेकिन जब फोन ऑन रहा तो अटेंड नहीं हुआ और अधिक समय तक फोन बंद ही रहा। अब सवाल यह है कि निगरानी करे कौन।

धनतेरस पर चमका ऑटोमोबाइल का कारोबार
धनतेरस पर सबसे अधिक कारोबार ऑटोमोबाइल बाजार का होता है। ऑटोमोबाइल का बाजार पहले से सजकर तैयार हो जाता है। इस बार भी ऐसा ही हुआ। पटना में बड़ी तैयारी की गई थी। लुभावने ऑफर के साथ बाइक और कार बेचा गया।

शोरूम से सड़क पर निकली नई कार, पीछे बाइक पर पुलिस का जवान।
शोरूम से सड़क पर निकली नई कार, पीछे बाइक पर पुलिस का जवान।

एक नजर नियम पर
सुरक्षा को लेकर नियम है कि कोई भी बाइक और कार बिना रजिस्ट्रेशन के शोरूम से बाहर नहीं निकलेगी। गाड़ी खरीदने से पहले ग्राहक को पूरे कागजात देने होंगे। इस पर संबंधित एजेंसी को रजिस्ट्रेशन कराकर ही गाड़ी ग्राहक को देनी होगी, लेकिन गुरुवार को धनतेरस पर इस नियम का पालन नहीं किया गया। पूर्व में बुकिंग कराई गईं गाड़ियां कम ही बिकीं। ग्राहक से कागज ले लिया गया और गाड़ी उन्हें दे दी गई। गुरुवार को मंदिरों पर ऐसी गाड़ियों की पूरी भीड़ लगी रही। बिना नंबर वाली गाड़ियों की पूजा पाठ हो रही थी।

जिन्हें करनी है निगरानी, वह नहीं उठाते फोन
बिना रजिस्ट्रेशन के बाइक और कार बेचने का मामला गंभीर है। ऐसे गाड़ी खरीदने वाले से दो हजार रुपए का जुर्माना वसूलने का प्रावधान है। साथ ही संबंधित एजेंसी पर भी कार्रवाई की जा सकती है, लेकिन जिसको निगरानी करनी है, उसका मोबाइल फोन ही बंद रहता है। गुरुवार को धनतेरस पर 10 बार से अधिक फोन लगाया गया, लेकिन अधिकतर समय डीटीओ का नंबर बंद रहा। घंटी गई तो फोन उठाया नहीं गया। पटना डीटीओ से बात नहीं होने पर जब औरंगाबाद के डीटीओ अजय ठाकुर से बात की गई तो उनका कहना है कि हर एजेंसी को नोटिस दी गई थी कि कोई भी बिना रजिस्ट्रेशन के गाड़ी नहीं बेचेगा। इसकी जांच कराई जाएगी और संबंधित एजेंसी व वाहन स्वामी पर कार्रवाई होगी। उनका कहना है कि यह नियम पूरे देश के लिए है।

धनतेरस पर भूले कोरोना
धनतेरस पर बाजारों में खरीदारी करने गए लोगों में कोरोना का डर नहीं दिखा। न सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग दिखी और ना ही लोगों ने मास्क की अनिवार्यता को गंभीरता से लिया। नए सामान की खरीदारी करने के उत्साह में कोरोना संक्रमण का खतरा भूल गए।

