जमीन विवाद में हिंसा:बेगूसराय में जमीन बांटने को राजी नहीं हुए पिता तो बेटे ने गोली मारकर की हत्या, सारण में महिला को मार डाला

मामले की छानबीन करने के लिए घर पहुंचे सदर डीएसपी राजन सिन्हा।
  • पिछले कई साल से पिता-पुत्र में जमीन और घर को लेकर विवाद था
  • सारण के मशरख में 10 धुर जमीन के लिए मारपीट, एक दर्जन घायल

बेगूसराय के भर्रा गांव में जमीन को लेकर हुए विवाद में कलयुगी बेटे ने अपने ही पिता की गोली मारकर हत्या कर दी। मामला मुफ्फसिल थाना इलाके का है। मृतक वेदानंद शर्मा की उम्र 55 साल है। पिता और पुत्र के बीच लंबे समय से विवाद चल रहा था। दोनों अक्सर लड़ाई-झगड़ा करते थे।

जमीन विवाद में चलाई गोली
रविवार को जमीन की बात को लेकर ही बेटे प्रीतम कुमार के साथ कहासुनी होने लगी। बेटा घर और जमीन बांटनी की मांग कर रहा था। लेकिन, पिता वेदानंद शर्मा इसके पक्ष में नहीं थे। कुछ ही देर में विवाद बढ़ने पर प्रीतम ने पिता पर दनादन दो गोली दाग दी, जिससे वेदानंद की घटनास्थल पर ही मौत हो गयी।

आरोपी पुत्र फरार
इस वारदात के बाद परिजनों में कोहराम मच गया। वहीं आरोपी पुत्र मौके से फरार हो गया। मुफस्सिल थाने की पुलिस और सदर डीएसपी राजन सिन्हा मौके पर पहुंचकर शव को कब्जे में ले लिया, इसके बाद पोस्टमार्टम के लिये बेगुसराय सदर अस्पताल भेज दिया।

जमीन विवाद में महिला की मौत
वहीं, सारण के लखनपुर गांव में जमीन विवाद में एक महिला की मौत हो गई, जबकि दर्जन भर लोग घायल हैं। मामला मशरक थाना इलाके का है। घायलों को मशरक प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र में भर्ती कराया गया है। मौके पर पहुंच पुलिस जांच में जुटी हुई है। महज 10 धुर जमीन के लिए दो पक्षों के बीच विवाद हो गया।

