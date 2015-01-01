पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Chhath Mahaparva In Bihar

छठ भी बदल रहा:बेटे के जन्म से बढ़ता था प्रसाद का सूप, अब बेटियों के लिए भी हो रहा छठ

पटनाएक घंटा पहले
छठ का प्रसाद बांस के सूप में चढ़ता है।
  • छठ के नियमों को बदला नहीं जाता है, लेकिन समाज में इस नई परंपरा को स्वीकार कर रहे लोग
  • अब बेटियों के भी मान पर लोग छठी मइया से सूप की मान्यता रखने लगे हैं

(आरती कुमारी. पटना)। “रुनकी-झुनकी बेटी मांगिला, पढ़ल पंडितवा दामाद…” वर्षों से यह गीत छठ पर हमसब गाती रही हैं। इक्का-दुक्का उदाहरण उस जमाने में भी था। मेरी मां के नाम से भी छठ का सूप था। अब भी है। मेरी मां ने मेरे नाम से सूप नहीं रखा। हां, ससुराल आई तो सास ने जरूर सूप कबूल लिया। वैसे, यह अपवाद जैसा ही है। हां, अब सबकुछ बदल रहा है। बेटियों के लिए भी सूप गछा (मन्नत कबूलती) जा रहा है। मतलब, अब बेटियों के भी मान पर लोग छठी मइया से सूप की मान्यता रखने लगे हैं।

एक-दूसरे को देख-सुन कर बढ़ रही परंपरा

छठ के नियम बहुत कठोर होते हैं। इन नियमों में कोई बदलाव नहीं होता। जिस घर में जो प्रसाद चढ़ता रहा है, वही चढ़ता है। जिस घर में जैसे सूप बढ़ता था, वैसे ही बढ़ता है। जो नई और अच्छी बात दिख रही है, वह यही है कि अब बेटियों के लिए सूप कबूलने की नई परंपरा स्थापित-सी हो रही है। लोग इस परंपरा को स्वीकार कर रहे हैं। एक-दूसरे को देखकर भी यह परंपरा बढ़ रही है। मेरे दामाद के घर में भांजी आई तो उन्होंने सुपती कबूला था। मेरी बेटी को संतान में परेशानी हो रही थी, मैंने उसके लिए सुपती कबूला। उसे बेटी हुई तो उसके लिए भी सूप गछा और पांच साल तक उसके सूप पर छठ में प्रसाद चढ़ा। यह सिर्फ मेरे घर में नहीं है।

छठ पर टूटती मजहब की दीवार

बेटी के जन्म, नौकरी, शादी के लिए भी मन्नत

मैं खुद व्रत करती हूं, इसलिए छठ घाट पर बहुत बात नहीं होती लेकिन घाट से लौटते समय अलग-अलग जातियों की महिलाओं से बातचीत में पता चलता है कि फलां ने बेटी की नौकरी के लिए मन्नत मांगी तो दूसरे ने बेटी या पोती के जन्म होने पर ऐसी मन्नत पूरी होने पर छठ किया। 10 साल पहले इतना सुनने को नहीं मिलता था, लेकिन अब ढेरों ऐसे उदाहरण हैं। जिन परिवारों में बेटियां जन्म नहीं ले रहीं, वहां लोग बेटी की चाहत के साथ मन्नत मांगते हैं। छठी मइया से मांगते हैं कि बेटी होती तो छठ करेंगे या बेटी की नौकरी हो तो इतने साल छठ करेंगे या उसके लिए सूप चढ़ाएंगे। ऊंची जातियों के परिवार में यह तेजी से बढ़ता दिख रहा है। निश्चित तौर पर यह अच्छा संदेश है, क्योंकि इससे विरोधाभास भी मिटता दिखता है और शायद छठी मइया भी यह पसंद करती हों। छठ ज्यादातर महिलाएं ही करती रही हैं और इसी की परंपरा में लड़कियों के लिए छठ नहीं होना चकित करता था, लेकिन अब ऐसा नहीं है।

छठ का इतना महत्व क्यों:पुरोहित की जरूरत नहीं

छठ का सूप सीधे तौर पर वंश-वृद्धि से जुड़ा है

छठ का प्रसाद बांस के सूप में चढ़ता है। बांस को हमारे यहां वंश का प्रतीक भी माना जाता है। बहुत सारे परिवारों में बेटे के जन्म के साथ ही सूप बढ़ जाता है। जबतक तीसरी पीढ़ी नहीं आ जाती, उस पुरुष के नाम पर छठ का सूप चढ़ता रहता है। कई परिवारों में तो हर जीवित पुरुष के नाम पर छठ का सूप चढ़ता है। जिन परिवारों में ऐसा नहीं भी है, वहां भी बेटे के जन्म की मन्नत पूरी होने पर छठ का सूप चढ़ाया जाता है। अब इसी तरह बेटियों के लिए भी हो रहा है तो सुनकर अच्छा लगता है।

मगध के 5 सूर्य मंदिरों में सबसे श्रेष्ठ है पटना का पुण्यार्क मंदिर

परंपरा का सम्मान:देव सूर्य मंदिर के कुंड में छठ पर एक ही परिवार देगा अर्घ्य

सुपती होती थी लड़कियों के लिए, अब सूप भी

सूप के मुकाबले बहुत छोटी होती है सुपती। दोनों हथेलियों को मिलाकर जो आकार बनता है, करीब-करीब उतना ही। लड़कियों के लिए पहले कहीं छठ की मन्नत मांगी जाती तो सुपती-मौनी ही कबूला जाता था। पता चल जाता था कि यह बेटी के लिए है। लेकिन, अब सूप भी लड़कियों के लिए चढ़ रहा है और यहां भी बेटा-बेटी का अंतर मिटता दिख रहा है।

-19 वर्षों से छठ कर रहीं शिक्षिका आरती कुमारी ने समाज के बदलाव का अनुभव भास्कर के मनीष मिश्रा से साझा किया।

