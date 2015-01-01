पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

भास्कर खास:बिहार के पहले दलित सांसद ट्रेन की फर्श पर बैठकर गए थे सत्र में हिस्सा लेने, आज गुमनामी में परिवार

पटनाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
किराय मुहसर के पुत्र छट्ठू ऋषिदेव और उनकी पत्नी।
  • बिहार में तब एक लोकसभा सीट से जीतते थे दो सांसद
  • एक सामान्य तो दूसरा आरक्षित कोटे से होता था

बिहार विधानसभा चुनाव के कवरेज के दौरान दैनिक भास्कर टीम को राजनीति जगत से जुड़ी कई दिलचस्प जानकारियां पता चलीं। हम उन्हें आपसे साझा करने वाले हैं। इसी क्रम में आज पेश है किराय मुसहर की कहानी। बात 1951 की है। देश में पहला आम चुनाव हुआ था। यह आम चुनाव 25 अक्टूबर 1951 से 21 फरवरी 1952 तक यानी करीब चार महीने चला। 68 चरणों में चुनाव हुए थे। इस आम चुनाव का रोचक पहलू यह रहा कि इसमें 86 संसदीय क्षेत्र दो और एक संसदीय क्षेत्र तीन सीटों वाला था। इन बहुसदस्यीय संसदीय क्षेत्रों से एक से अधिक सदस्य चुने जाते थे।बहुसदस्यीय संसदीय क्षेत्र की व्यवस्था को 1962 में समाप्त कर दिया गया। उन बहुसदस्यीय सीटों में से एक था भागलपुर-पूर्णिया संयुक्त लोकसभा सीट, जहां से एक सामान्य और एक आरक्षित उम्मीदवार खड़े हुए थे।

देश जब आजाद हुआ था तो उस समय दलित, पिछड़े, शोषित समाज के उत्थान के लिए भीमराव अंबेडकर ने आरक्षण की व्यवस्था की मांग की थी। बाद में यह तय किया गया कि जहां दलितों की संख्या ज्यादा होगी वहां संयुक्त आरक्षित सीट बनाया जाएगा। वहां से सामान्य और आरक्षित उम्मीदवार चुनाव लड़ेंगे। इसी के तहत भागलपुर-पूर्णिया संयुक्त आरक्षित सीट से 1952 में चुनाव जीत कर आए थे किराय मुसहर। सांसद बने थे। बिहार के पहले दलित सांसद कहे जाते हैं। आज उनका परिवार गुमनामी की जिंदगी जी रहा है।

बिहार के मधेपुरा जिले के मुरहो गांव में एक दलित खेतिहर मजदूर के घर 17 नवंबर, 1920 को किराय का जन्म हुआ था। किराय के माता-पिता बीपी मंडल की जमींदारी में रहकर मेहनत-मजदूरी किया करते थे। मजदूरी और काम खत्म करने के बाद किराय मुसहर सोशलिस्ट पार्टी में जाकर अपना वक्त दिया करते थे। नेताओं के आसपास रहकर राजनीति में उनकी समझ ठीकठाक हो गई थी।

1952 में प्रथम आम चुनाव की घोषणा की गई। कांग्रेस तब देश को आजादी दिलवाने का श्रेय लेकर मैदान में उतरी थी लेकिन सोशलिस्ट पार्टी एक सशक्त विपक्ष के रूप में कांग्रेस के सामने थी। भागलपुर-पूर्णिया संयुक्त संसदीय क्षेत्र में तब दो सीटें थीं, एक सामान्य और दूसरी आरक्षित। सोशलिस्ट पार्टी और प्रजा सोशलिस्ट पार्टी के बीच गठबंधन था। सामान्य सीट से भूपेंद्र नारायण मंडल समाजवादियों की पहली पसंद थे। 1952 में जब कांग्रेस सरकार के खिलाफ सोशलिस्ट पार्टी ने अपना उम्मीदवार तय करने की सोची तो उस समय डॉ. राम मनोहर लोहिया ने भागलपुर-पूर्णिया संयुक्त आरक्षित सीट से किराय मुसहर को चुनाव लड़ाने की सोची। वहीं सामान्य सीट से बीएन मंडल की जगह जे बी कृपलानी ने चुनाव लड़ा। दोनों ने इस चुनाव को जीत लिया।

जब किराय मुसहर चुनाव जीतकर दिल्ली जाने लगे तो उनके पास ट्रेन किराया के लिए पैसे नहीं थे। तब सोशलिस्ट पार्टी के कार्यकर्ताओं ने चंदा करके उनके खाने और जाने की व्यवस्था की थी। ट्रेन में भी किराय को मुसहर होने की वजह से सीट नहीं दी गई। वे ट्रेन की फर्श पर बैठकर दिल्ली गए थे। किराय मुहसर के पुत्र छट्ठू ऋषिदेव बताते है कि भले उनके पिता इस क्षेत्र के पहले सांसद रहे हों, लेकिन आज भी लोग उन्हें सम्मान नहीं देते हैं। ऋषिदेव के अनुसार कुछ राजनैतिक पार्टियों ने उनको सिंहेश्वर स्थान से चुनाव लड़वाया लेकिन वे जीत नहीं पाए। ऋषिदेव बताते हैं कि चुनाव में उनका इस्तेमाल किया गया। उनका और उनके पिता के नाम का उपयोग किया गया, कभी कोई लाभ नहीं दिया गया। आज ऋषिदेव मुरहो की मुसहर टोली में गुमनामी जिंदगी जी रहे हैं। अभी तक उनके पास कोई भी सरकारी सुविधा नही पहुंची है। ना उन्हें वृद्धा पेंशन मिलती है और ना ही उनके घर में उज्ज्वला योजना है।

ऋषिदेव को ना वृद्धा पेंशन मिलती है, ना ही उनके घर में उज्ज्वला योजना है।
ऋषिदेव को ना वृद्धा पेंशन मिलती है, ना ही उनके घर में उज्ज्वला योजना है।

बीपी मंडल के पुत्र मनिंद्र कुमार मंडल बताते हैं, किराय मुसहर और उनका पूरा परिवार हमारे खेत में काम करता था। उनकी रोजी-रोटी हमारे घर से ही चलती थी। मेरे पिताजी कांग्रेस के नेता थे लेकिन किराय मुसहर सोशलिस्ट पार्टी के कार्यक्रमों जाया करते थे। वे सोशलिस्ट पार्टी के नेता बीएन मंडल से खासा प्रभावित रहते थे। लोहिया जी और बीएन मंडल जी ने ही मिलकर किराय मुसहर को चुनाव लड़ाया था और बीएन मंडल ने अपनी सीट जेबी कृपलानी को दे दी थी। जिस समय भागलपुर-पूर्णिया की आरक्षित सीट से किराय का नाम फाइनल हुआ उस समय वे हमारे खेत में काम कर रहे थे।

1962 में किराय मुसहर का निधन हो गया था। उनके निधन से लोहिया काफी व्यथित हुए थे और उन्होंने संसद भवन में इसकी सूचना दी थी। चूंकि किराय 1952 के चुनाव के बाद कोई चुनाव नहीं जीत पाए, इसलिए उनका संसद से बहुत ज्यादा संबंध नहीं रहा था। उनके पुत्र छट्ठू ऋषिदेव को कुछ राजनैतिक दलों ने अपने पक्ष में चुनाव में उतारा था लेकिन वो भी सफल नहीं हो पाए।

