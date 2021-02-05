पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सुधा दूध 2 रुपए महंगा हुआ:15 महीने बाद सुधा उत्पादों की कीमत बढ़ी, 7 तारीख से लागू होंगी नई दरें

पटनाएक घंटा पहले
  • बिजली, पेट्रोलियम पदार्थों, पॉलिथीन, मानव बल पर खर्च में वृद्धि से बढ़ा है दाम
  • पशुपालक भी दूध की दर बढ़ाने की लगातार कर रहे थे मांग

7 फरवरी से दूध समेत सुधा के सभी उत्पाद महंगे हो जाएंगे। प्रति लीटर दूध की कीमत में औसतन 2 रुपए की वृद्धि की गई है। यह निर्णय कम्फेड की प्रोग्रामिंग कमेटी की बैठक में लिया गया है। इसके पहले सुधा दूध और अन्य उत्पादों की दरों में नवंबर, 2019 में वृद्धि की गई थी। 15 महीने बाद फिर से दाम में बढ़ोतरी की जा रही है। राहत की बात यह है कि सुधा की दही और टेट्रा पैक फ्लेवर्ड दूध की कीमत में वृद्धि नहीं की गई है।

पहले कितने में मिल रहा था और अब कितने में मिलेगा

फुल क्रीम दूध 50 रुपए प्रति लीटरफुल क्रीम दूध 52 रुपए प्रति लीटर
स्टैंडर्ड मिल्क 43 रुपए प्रति लीटरस्टैंडर्ड मिल्क 46 रुपए प्रति लीटर
गाय का दूध 41रुपए प्रति लीटरगाय का दूध 43 रुपए प्रति लीटर
टोंड मिल्क 40 रुपए प्रति लीटरटोंड मिल्क 41 रुपए प्रति लीटर
डबल टोंड मिल्क 35 रुपए प्रति लीटरडबल टोंड मिल्क 37 रुपए प्रति लीटर
स्पेशल दूध 38 रुपए प्रति लीटरस्पेशल दूध 40 रुपए प्रति लीटर

दूध के अलावा ये उत्पाद अब इस दाम में

घी500 Ml पाउच250
पनीर200 ग्राम70
मिल्क केक और पेड़ा250 ग्राम100
मक्खन100 ग्राम48
गुलाबजामुन1kg220
बालूशाही1kg220
रसगुल्ला1kg210

पशुपालकों को भी पहले से ज्यादा रेट मिलेगा

पशुपालकों को दी जाने वाली दर भी कम्फेड ने प्रति किलो 1.36 रुपए से 2.43 रुपए तक बढ़ा दी है। दूध उत्पादकों द्वारा लागत मूल्य में वृद्धि करने की लगातार मांग की जा रही थी। अलग-अलग फैट के दूध की नई कीमत तय की गई है, जिसका भुगतान अब पशुपालकों को किया जाएगा। पशुपालकों को नई दर 11 फरवरी से मिलेगी। पशुपालकों को अब 30.74 रुपए प्रति किलो से लेकर 39.57 रुपए किलो की दर से भुगतान किया जाएगा। साथ ही दूध के मूल्य का करीब 0.5 प्रतिशत समिति सचिव के मार्जिन में सशर्त वृद्धि की गई है।

इसलिए महंगा हुआ दूध
बिहार स्टेट मिल्क को-ऑपरेटिव फेडरेशन लिमिटेड (कम्फेड) ने बताया है कि बिजली, पेट्रोलियम पदार्थों, पॉलिथीन, मानव बल आदि में खर्च में वृद्धि हुई है। साथ ही, पशुपालकों द्वारा भी इसकी मांग लगातार की जा रही थी कि उन्हें दिए जाने वाले दूध की दर बढ़ाई जाए। इसको लेकर अन्य सरकारी डेयरी ब्रांडों द्वारा दूध एवं उत्पादों की दरों में देश में वृद्धि पहले ही की जा चुकी है। कम्फेड के मुताबिक इसके मद्देनजर सुधा दूध की कीमतों में भी वृद्धि करनी पड़ी है।

