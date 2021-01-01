पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सुशांत सिंह के ममेरे भाई को मारी गोली:सहरसा से मधेपुरा के अपने बाइक शोरुम जा रहे थे राजकुमार सिंह; इनके पैर में, स्टाफ के सीने में लगी गोली

सहरसाएक घंटा पहले
अस्पताल में इलाज करा रहे राजकुमार सिंह। - Dainik Bhaskar
अस्पताल में इलाज करा रहे राजकुमार सिंह।
  • डॉक्टरों ने राजकुमार सिंह की गोली निकाली, स्टाफ के पेट में अभी भी फंसी है
  • राजकुमार ने कई जमीन की खरीद की, भू-माफियाओं के आंखों की किरकिरी बने थे

सहरसा में बाइक शोरुम के मालिक राजकुमार सिंह समेत दो लोगों को शनिवार को दिनदहाड़े गोली मार दी गई। राजकुमार सिंह स्वर्गीय अभिनेता सुशांत सिंह राजपूत के ममेरे भाई हैं। इस वारदात में राजकुमार सिंह की किस्मत अच्छी रही कि गोली इनकी जांघ में लगी। इनके साथ बाइक से जा रहे एक मोटर मैकेनिक को छाती में गोली लगी है। उसकी हालत गंभीर है। दोनों घायलों को अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया। डॉक्टरों ने राजकुमार सिंह के पैर में फंसी गोली को निकाल दिया, जबकि उनके स्टाफ के पेट में अभी भी गोली फंसी हुई है। घटना शनिवार सुबह 10:30 बजे के करीब बैजनाथपुर ओपी क्षेत्र के तिरी गांव के पास हुई है।

रोज सुबह स्टाफ के साथ मधेपुरा जाते हैं राजकुमार

राजकुमार सिंह के अनुसार वे लगभग 15 वर्षों से मधेपुरा में यामाहा शोरुम चलाते हैं। प्रतिदिन सुबह बाइक से निकल बैजनाथपुर पहुंचते हैं, जहां उनके विश्वासपात्र मोटरसाइकिल मैकेनिक आमिर हसन साथ ही बाइक पर बैठकर मधेपुरा जाते हैं। फिर देर शाम दोनों साथ ही वापस लौटते हैं। शनिवार को भी वे बाइक लेकर बैजनाथपुर पहुंचे, जहां से आमिर बाइक चलाते हुए मधेपुरा की ओर निकले। जैसे ही वे लोग तिरी गांव से आगे ओम चिमनी के निकट पहुंचे, सुनसान इलाके को देख पीछे से बाइक पर आ रहे तीन हथियारबंद युवकों ने गोलीबारी कर दी। दोनों बाइक समेत सड़क किनारे गिरे। वहीं गोलीबारी करनेवाले मधेपुरा की ओर फरार हो गए।

गोलीबारी की वजहों का अभी पता नहीं

घटना का कारण पूछने पर ना तो राजकुमार सिंह ही कुछ बता पाए, ना ही मोटर मैकेनिक के परिजन। राजकुमार सिंह ने बताया कि उनकी अदावत किसी से भी नहीं है, ना ही उनके यामाहा शोरुम पर ही कभी कोई झंझट हुआ है। उनकी निजी दुश्मनी भी किसी से नहीं है। मोटर मैकेनिक के परिजनों ने भी बताया कि राजकुमार सिंह स्वभाव से काफी शांत प्रवृत्ति के है। उनकी किसी से कोई दुश्मनी नहीं है।

राजकुमार की बुआ के बेटे थे सुशांत

राजकुमार सिंह स्व। सुशांत सिंह राजपूत के ममेरे भाई हैं। उनके पिता की तीन बहनें हैं। सबसे बड़ी बहन की शादी पूर्णिया के मलडीहा गांव में हुई, जिनके पुत्र सुशांत सिंह राजपूत थे। राजकुमार सिंह का पुश्तैनी घर खगड़िया के बौरने गांव में है। लगभग 40 वर्षों से वे परिवार सहित स्थानीय आजाद चौक पर घर बना कर रह रहे हैं। खगड़िया से उनका नाता सिर्फ जमीन-जायदाद को लेकर ही रह गया है।

भू-माफिया को बता रहे गोलीबारी की वजह

वारदात के बाद अब पुलिस इसकी जांच में जुटी है। सदर डीएसपी संतोष कुमार ने बताया कि दोनों घायलों का बयान दर्ज किया जा रहा है। अपराधियों की गिरफ्तारी जल्द की जाएगी। राजकुमार सिंह के परिवार को नजदीक से जानने वाले लोग इस गोलीबारी की वजह भू-माफिया को बता रहे हैं। राजकुमार सिंह 3 भाई हैं। सबसे बड़े राजकुमार, उनसे छोटे चुन्नू सिंह सहरसा में जबकि सबसे छोटे भाई गुड्डू सिंह सुपौल में यामाहा शोरुम चलाते हैं। तीनों भाईयों ने सहरसा सहित अन्य जगहों पर कई जमीन की खरीद की है। इस वजह से वे कई भू-माफियाओं के आंखों की किरकिरी बने हुए हैं।

