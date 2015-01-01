पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

सियासी हलचल:दिल्ली में 'महामंथन' के बाद पटना पहुंचे सुशील कुमार मोदी, नई सरकार के गठन और संभावित मंत्रियों के नाम पर हुई चर्चा

पटना28 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
दिल्ली में हुई बैठक के बाद पटना लौटे डिप्टी सीएम सुशील कुमार मोदी।
  • 15 नवंबर को भाजपा के विधायक दलों की होगी बैठक
  • रक्षा मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह भी रविवार को आ सकते हैं पटना

डिप्टी सीएम सुशील कुमार मोदी शनिवार की सुबह दिल्ली से पटना लौटे हैं। भाजपा नेता को शुक्रवार की शाम दिल्ली बुलाया गया था। बिहार में नई सरकार के गठन और संभावित मंत्रियों के नाम पर चर्चा के लिए सुशील मोदी को दिल्ली तलब किया गया था। सूत्रों के मुताबिक भाजपा के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष जेपी नड्डा, गृह मंत्री अमित शाह और बिहार के प्रभारी भूपेंद्र यादव के साथ सुशील मोदी की बातचीत हुई है।

विधायक दलों की बैठक

भाजपा के नवनिर्वाचित विधायकों की बैठक 15 नवंबर को होगी। इसमें विधायक दल के नेता का चयन होगा। साथ ही नई सरकार को लेकर बातचीत हो सकती है। रक्षा मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह भी इस बैठक में शामिल हो सकते हैं। भाजपा के विधान पार्षद भी बैठक में मौजूद रहेंगे। विधायक दल की बैठक के बाद दोपहर 12.30 के करीब NDA की बैठक होने वाली है।

रविवार को होगी एनडीए की बैठक
रविवार को ही NDA के नेता राज्यपाल से मिलकर सरकार बनाने का दावा पेश करेंगे। इससे पहले शुक्रवार को भी एनडीए के नेताओं की सीएम आवास में बैठक हुई थी। इसमें JDU की तरफ से नीतीश कुमार, विजय चौधरी, विजेंद्र यादव और अशोक चौधरी ने हिस्सा लिया था। भाजपा की तरफ से सुशील मोदी, नित्यानंद राय, संजय जायसवाल और हम पार्टी के जीतनराम मांझी शामिल हुए। VIP की तरफ से मुकेश सहनी पहुंचे थे।
NDA के पास बहुमत
बिहार विधानसभा की 243 सीटों पर हुए चुनाव में NDA ने 125 सीटें जीतकर बहुमत हासिल किया है। विपक्षी महागठबंधन को 110 सीटें मिली हैं। भाजपा को 74, जदयू को 43, राजद को 75, कांग्रेस को 19 सीटें मिलीं। भाकपा माले को 12 और अन्‍य के खाते में 8 सीटें गईं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंलोंगेवाला पोस्ट पर मोदी की चीन और पाकिस्तान को चेतावनी- किसी ने आजमाने की कोशिश की तो प्रचंड जवाब मिलेगा - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज विशिष्ट लोगों से मुलाकात फायदेमंद साबित होगी। तथा किसी विशेष मुद्दे पर विचार विमर्श भी होगा। प्रॉपर्टी की खरीद-फरोख्त संबंधी कार्यों के लिए आज का दिन उत्तम है। व्यक्तिगत रुचि संबंधी कार्यो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें