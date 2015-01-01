पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Bihar
  • Sushil Kumar Modi Will Be Member Of Upper House; Bihar News Update Sushil Kumar Modi To Go To Rajya Sabha, Minister At Center… Almost Certain

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

भास्कर एक्सक्लूसिव:सुशील मोदी का उपमुख्यमंत्री बनना तय नहीं, भाजपा राज्यसभा भेजकर केंद्र में मंत्री बना सकती है

पटना42 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

नीतीश कुमार की पसंद के खिलाफ भाजपा आज बड़ा फैसला लेने जा रही है। सुशील कुमार मोदी का उपमुख्यमंत्री बनना तय नहीं है। भाजपा उन्हें दिवंगत रामविलास पासवान की जगह राज्यसभा भेजकर केंद्र में मंत्री बनाने जा रही है। यह करीब-करीब तय हो गया है। आज शाम तक इसकी घोषणा हो सकती है।

भाजपा ने अभी तक नहीं लगाई है मुहर

शनिवार को ही सुशील मोदी दिल्ली भाजपा नेताओं से मिलकर लौटे हैं और रविवार को राजनाथ सिंह भाजपा की बैठक में भी इसी चर्चा के लिए आने वाले थे, लेकिन इस बीच नई खबर सामने आ गई। इस पर अभी भाजपा ने मुहर नहीं लगाई है, लेकिन राजनीतिक और प्रशासनिक गलियारों से यह जानकारी सामने आई है। हालांकि नीतीश कुमार इस बात पर अड़े हुए हैं कि सुशील मोदी ही बिहार के उपमुख्यमंत्री बनें। अगर नीतीश कुमार की यह बात मान ली जाती है तो भाजपा अपना विधानसभाध्यक्ष देगी।

पार्टी विधायकों में भी एक राय नहीं

सूत्रों के मुताबिक बिहार भाजपा के कई दिग्गज भी सुशील मोदी को फिर से डिप्टी सीएम के तौर पर नहीं देखना चाहते हैं। सुमो के खिलाफ पार्टी के कई विधायक भी हैं। केंद्रीय टीम पर दबाव बनाया जा रहा है कि सुशील मोदी को फिर से डिप्टी सीएम नहीं बनाया जाए। पार्टी के अंदर सुशील मोदी के खिलाफ बनते माहौल की भनक राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष जेपी नड्डा, गृह मंत्री अमित शाह समेत केंद्र के कई वरिष्ठ नेताओं को लग गई है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें7 साल से नहीं मिला नया चैम्पियन; दिल्ली फाइनल तक पहुंची, लेकिन बेंगलुरु फिर चोकर्स - क्रिकेट - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था से जुड़ने का प्रस्ताव मिल सकता है। इस मौके को हाथ से ना जाने दे। इसके साथ अपने स्वयं के कार्यों के प्रति भी जागरूक रहें। और अपनी योजनाओं को गोपनीय तरीके से क्रियान्वि...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें