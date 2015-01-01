पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Tarari MLA And Others Protest In Ara After Four Wheelers With Sealed Box Entered Counting Center

आरा:ट्रेजरी में सीलबंद बक्से लदी गाड़ियां जाते देख लोगों ने किया हंगामा, प्रशासन ने कहा - सर्विस वोट हैं, सुबह तक ले जा सकते हैं

आरा24 मिनट पहले
आरा में देर शाम मतगणना केंद्र पर जोरदार हंगामा हुआ। सीलबंद बक्से से लदी कई गाड़ियां एक के बाद एक कर मतगणना केंद्र के अंदर जाने लगी। इसी बीच मौके पर मौजूद तरारी विधायक सुदामा प्रसाद और उनके समर्थकों ने एक गाड़ी को घेर लिया और पूछताछ करने लगे। गाड़ी के साथ रहे शाहपुर विधानसभा के एआरओ से गरमा-गरम बहस होने लगी। उस गाड़ी में तीन सीलबंद बक्से थे, जिन पर '198-शाहपुर विधानसभा, सर्विस वोटर' लिखा था। विधायक और उनके समर्थकों का आरोप था कि इन्हें बिना सूचना के इतनी रात को क्यों ले जाया जा रहा है।

केंद्र के बाहर हंगामा बढ़ने पर सदर एसडीओ वैभव श्रीवास्तव मौके पर पहुंचे और सबको समझाया। उनका कहना था कि इन बक्सों में विभिन्न मतदानकर्मियों के द्वारा डाले गए सर्विस वोट यानी पोस्टल बैलट हैं। इन्हें सुबह 7 बजकर 59 मिनट तक ले जा सकते हैं। बाद में उन्होंने मौजूद मीडियाकर्मियों को कहा कि कुछ कन्फ्यूजन हो गया था। अब सबके संशय को दूर कर दिया गया है।

इधर तरारी के विधायक सुदामा प्रसाद ने कहा कि केंद्र के अंदर पहले कई गाड़ियां बिना किसी चेकिंग के और पास दिखाए जा चुकी हैं। इन गाड़ियों में कई बक्से थे। पूछने पर बताया गया कि इनमें तरारी, बड़हरा और शाहपुर विधानसभा चुनाव से जुड़ी फाइलें भरी हैं। अब सदर एसडीओ साहब ने सब मामला समझा दिया है। लेकिन हमारे पास सभी सर्विस वोटरों का हिसाब है। कुल 2414 वोटर हैं। अगर इन आंकड़ों में कोई गड़बड़ी हुई तो फिर हमलोग आगे बात करेंगे। वे इस मौके पर बिहार सरकार को निशाना बनाने से भी नहीं चूके। कहा कि यह सरकार अब जा रही है।

