पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

राहत:दिवाली-छठ में रेल यात्रियों के लिए अच्छी खबर, 5 नवंबर से 2 दिसंबर तक चलेगी टाटा-छपरा एक्सप्रेस

पटना10 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
  • दीवाली-छठ में यात्रा करने वालों के लिए अच्छी खबर
  • इस ट्रेन को दो दिसंबर तक चलाया जायेगा

त्योहारों का मौसम शुरू है। अब इस महीने में दीवाली और छठ पूजा जैसे बड़े त्योहार हैं। बाहर रह रहे लोग इस मौके पर अपने घर आना चाहते हैं, त्योहारों को अपने परिवार के साथ मनाना चाहते हैं। बिहार से बाहर रह रहे लोगों के सामने ट्रांसपोर्टेशन की समस्या सबसे बड़ी है। ट्रेन और बसें काफी कम चल रही है। ऐसी परिस्थिति में रेलवे ने पूजा स्पेशल ट्रेन चलाने का फैसला लिया है। कई पूजा स्पेशल ट्रेन चलाने की घोषणा कुछ दिनों पहले की जा चुकी है। अब रेलवे ने टाटा और छपरा के बीच पूजा स्पेशल ट्रेन चलाए जाने की घोषणा की है।

ईस्ट सेंट्रल रेलवे के सीपीआरओ राजेश कुमार के अनुसार इस ट्रेन की शुरूआत 5 अक्टूबर से हो रही है जो 2 दिसंबर तक चलेगी। यह ट्रेन हफ्ते में सिर्फ चार दिन चलेगी। जिसमें सोमवार, मंगलवार, गुरुवार और शुक्रवार को टाटा से रात 9 बजकर 25 मिनट पर खुलेगी और अगले दिन शाम के 4 बजकर 25 मिनट पर छपरा पहुंचेगी। इसी तरह छपरा से यह ट्रेन बुधवार, गुरुवार, शनिवार और रविवार को दोपहर 12 बजकर 35 मिनट पर खुलेगी और अगले दिन सुबह में 6 बजकर 35 मिनट पर टाटा पहुंचेगी। यह स्पेशल ट्रेन 18181 अप और 18182 डाउन टाटा-छपरा एक्सप्रेस के ठहराव पर चलेगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपूजा के लिए 2 और चंद्रमा को अर्घ्य के लिए 1 मुहूर्त, रात 8:55 तक हर जगह दिखेगा चांद - धर्म - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें