लालू की बहू मांग रहीं न्याय:तेजप्रताप की पत्नी ऐश्वर्या ने परसा में किया रोड शो, कुछ नहीं बोलीं, बस चुपचाप हाथ हिलाती रहीं

पटना26 मिनट पहलेलेखक: शालिनी सिंह
  • कॉपी लिंक
सिर पर पल्लू रखे और हाथ जोड़े, गुमसुम सी ऐश्वर्या करती रहीं रोड शो।
  • पिता चंद्रिका राय हैं चुनावी मैदान में, बेटी के अपमान को बनाया चुनावी मुद्दा
  • एक साल से ज्यादा दिनों से थीं गायब, अब पिता के लिए कर रहीं प्रचार

साल 2019 की तारीख 19 सितंबर। बिहार की राजधानी पटना में तेज बारिश हो रही थी। सड़कें लबालब थीं।क्या नेता, क्या आम लोग बारिश से बचने के लिए सब अपने घरों में बंद थे। लेकिन इन सबके बीच पटना के सबसे सुरक्षित इलाके सर्कुलर रोड के 10 नंबर बंगले के कैंपस में एस्बेस्टस से बने आउटहाउस की छत के नीचे आधी-भीगी, बिहार के सबसे बड़े राजनीतिक परिवार की बहू चीख-चीख कर अपने लिए न्याय मांग रही थी। लेकिन उसके लिए आलीशान बंगले का दरवाजा बंद था।

ये कहानी है लालू परिवार की बहू ऐश्वर्या राय की, तेजप्रताप यादव की पत्नी उस दिन के बाद फिर कभी उस आलीशान घर में नहीं लौटीं।उसके बाद ऐश्वर्या ना फिर कभी किसी को दिखीं और ना सुनाई दीं। लेकिन अब एक साल 41 दिन बार ऐश्वर्या फिर दिख रही हैं और सुनाई भी दे रही हैं-सारण के परसा की चुनावी लड़ाई में। यहां वह प्रचार कर रही हैं अपने पिता चंद्रिका राय के लिए।आज परसा में ऐश्वर्या ने करीब 5 किलोमीटर लंबा रोड शो भी किया।

ना किसी से बात की और ना कोई वादा किया

ऐश्वर्या यूं तो परसा की बेटी हैं, लेकिन सिर पर पल्लू रख पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री दारोगा राय की पोती और चंद्रिका राय की बेटी से कहीं ज्यादा लालू प्रसाद की बहू दिख रह थीं। सिर पर पल्लू के साथ ही हाथ जोड़े, गुमसुम सी दिख रही ऐश्वर्या ने ना किसी से बात की और ना कोई वादा किया। लेकिन उनकी चुप्पी महागठबंधन के प्रत्याशी छोटेलाल राय के चुनावी प्रचार के शोर पर भारी पड़ रही थी। यही वजह रही की खुद मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार ने भी जब परसा में चुनावी सभा की थी तो मंच से ऐश्वर्या के लिए परसा के लोगों से न्याय की मांग की थी।

परसा में बेटियों के साथ अन्याय बन चुका है चुनावी मुद्दा
ऐश्वर्या के प्रचार में उतरने से परसा की लड़ाई कई मायनों में अलग होती दिख रही है। यहां चुनावी मुद्दों में घरेलू हिंसा और बेटियों के साथ होने वाले अन्याय ने अपनी जगह बना ली है। ऐश्वर्या रोड शो से पहले भी पिता से अलग परिवार के सदस्यों के साथ डोर टू डोर प्रचार कर रही थीं। रोड शो में सबसे खास बात ये रही कि ऐश्वर्या के साथ इसमें उनके परिवार का और कोई सदस्य नहीं दिखा। इसे देखकर ये कहा जा सकता है कि वो इसे पिता की चुनावी लड़ाई ही नहीं, इस हार-जीत को अपनी निजी लड़ाई भी मानती हैं।

तेजस्वी ने भी परसा में किया था प्रचार
परसा में जहां एक ओर ऐश्वर्या और उनका पूरा परिवार लगातार रह रहा है और इसे लालू परिवार बनाम ऐश्वर्या राय की लड़ाई बनाने में लगा है, वहीं तेजस्वी यादव परसा की लड़ाई को एक सामान्य चुनावी लड़ाई बनाने की भरसक कोशिश कर रहे हैं। यही वजह है कि अबतक इस क्षेत्र में लालू परिवार की तरफ से केवल तेजस्वी यादव ने बस एक बार चुनाव प्रचार किया है। अपने प्रत्याशी छोटे लाल राय के लिए प्रचार करने पहुंचे, तेजस्वी ने यहां ऐश्वर्या और उनके परिवार से जुड़े किसी भी मुद्दे पर कोई बात नहीं की। यहां भी उन्होंने मंच से रोजगार और नीतीश सरकार के भ्रष्टाचार जैसे मुद्दों को ही उठाया।

परसा की लड़ाई का जातीय समीकरण
परसा में मुख्य रूप से दो जातियों के बीच ही हार-जीत की धुरी घूमती रही है- यादव और राजपूत। चंद्रिका राय इससे पहले यादव वोटों के सहारे बड़ी जीत हासिल करते रहे हैं, लेकिन इस बार वो यहां एनडीए के प्रत्याशी हैं। वहीं राजद की तरफ से मैदान में उतरे छोटेलाल राय 2015 में एनडीए का हिस्सा रहे। वे लोजपा के प्रत्याशी के तौर पर मैदान में थे। दोनों से तरफ से उम्मीदवारों के हेर-फेर ने जीत के जातीय समीकरणों में भी बदलाव कर दिया है। यही वजह है कि ऐश्वर्या का इमोशनल फैक्टर, यहां के चुनावी मैदान में जातीय समीकरणों के तोड़ के तौर पर इस्तेमाल किया जा रहा है।

