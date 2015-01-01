पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सियासत:अशोक चौधरी पर तेजस्वी का निशाना, बोले- साहित्यिक चोरी के मामले में दोषी को नीतीश ने बनाया शिक्षा मंत्री, पत्नी के खिलाफ भी जालसाजी का आरोप

पटना15 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
बिहार सरकार के मंत्रियों पर लगातार हमला बोल रहे हैं तेजस्वी यादव।

राजद नेता तेजस्वी यादव ने अब बिहार सरकार के शिक्षा मंत्री अशोक चौधरी पर निशाना साधा है। ट्वीट के जरिए तेजस्वी ने कहा कि नीतीश कुमार के मुकुट मणि बने जदयू के कार्यकारी अध्यक्ष अशोक चौधरी साहित्यिक चोरी के मामले में दोषी हैं। इसके बावजूद सीएम की ओर से उन्हें शिक्षा मंत्रालय की जिम्मेवारी दी गई है।

शिक्षा मंत्री पर तेजस्वी का आरोप

नेता प्रतिपक्ष तेजस्वी यादव ने ट्विटर पर लिखा है कि JDU के कार्यकारी अध्यक्ष और मंत्री श्री अशोक चौधरी की पत्नी पर बैंक से करोड़ों की धोखाधड़ी और जालसाजी का आरोप है,CBI जांच कर रही है, कोर्ट में केस है। इनकी निष्कपटता देखिए। कहते है बीवी का भ्रष्टाचार Not a big deal। नीतीश कुमार के मंत्रियों पर तेजस्वी यादव लगातार हमला बोल रहे हैं। मेवालाल के इस्तीफे के बाद उन्होंने शनिवार को डिप्टी सीएम तारकिशोर प्रसाद पर भी आरोप लगाया था। तेजस्वी ने कहा था कि बिहार के उपमुख्यमंत्री अपनी उम्र में ही घोटाला एवं कमीशन के लिए ठेकेदारों को धमकाने और अपने सभी पारिवारिक सदस्यों को ठेकेदार बनाने में भी लिप्त हैं। पूरा कटिहार जानता है कि बिना कमीशन के ये क्षेत्र में कोई काम नहीं करते। अब इनके कारनामों से संपूर्ण बिहार परिचित होगा।

नीतीश सरकार की हो चुकी है किरकिरी

मेवालाल को लेकर नीतीश सरकार की पहले की किरकिरी हो चुकी है। सरकार पर दबाव इतना बढ़ गया कि मेवालाल को शपथ लेने के महज ढ़ाई घंटे बाद ही कुर्सी को छोड़नी पड़ी। इसके बाद जदयू के प्रवक्ताओं ने इसे नीतीश कुमार की शुचिता और भ्रष्टाचार के खिलाफ कार्रवाई के तौर पर पेश किया।

