  Tejashwi Yadav Bihar Politics Update; Mahagathbandhan On Assembly Speaker Post Over Nitish Kumar Government

अविश्वास का ट्रायल:विधानसभा अध्यक्ष के बहाने महागठबंधन जांच रहा अपनी ताकत, संभावना दिखी तो नीतीश को घेरेगा

पटनाएक घंटा पहले
विधानसभा अध्यक्ष पद को लेकर बिहार में सियासी घमासान, सीएम नीतीश को घेरने की कोशिश में महागठबंधन।
  • चुनाव परिणाम में NDA की जीत के बाद भी तेजस्वी अपनी सरकार का कर रहे दावा
  • स्पीकर पर 25 नवंबर की शाम तक फैसले के साथ दावे की हकीकत सामने आ जाएगी

तेजस्वी यादव NDA को बहुमत मिलने के बावजूद बिहार में महागठबंधन सरकार का दावा लगातार कर रहे हैं। विधानसभा अध्यक्ष पद पर चुनाव के बहाने वह इसकी संभावना तलाशने को मैदान में उतर चुके हैं। मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार के प्रति अविश्वास प्रस्ताव लाकर पटके जाने से अच्छा तेजस्वी ने स्पीकर पद पर शक्ति परीक्षण का रास्ता निकाला है। इस शक्ति परीक्षण में वह नया चेहरा लाते तो दांव बेकार जाता, इसलिए लालू प्रसाद के जमाने के दिग्गज अवध बिहारी चौधरी को सामने किया है। चौधरी पर खेले दांव से अगर थोड़ी भी संभावना नजर आई तो तेजस्वी तत्काल नीतीश कुमार सरकार को शक्ति परीक्षण के लिए ललकार सकते हैं।

गिनती के हिसाब से जरूरत नहीं थी इस चुनाव की
विधानसभा चुनाव परिणाम को देखते हुए इसकी जरूरत नहीं थी, क्योंकि NDA को बहुमत के लिए जरूरी 122 की जगह 125 सीटें मिली हैं। इसके अलावा लोजपा से जीते एक और एक निर्दलीय विधायक को मिलाकर 127 तो उसके साथ नजर आ रहे हैं। बसपा के इकलौते विधायक और AIMIM के 5 विधायकों को महागठबंधन के साथ भी मान लिया जाए तो उसका संख्या बल 116 ही है। ऐसे में इस चुनाव का मतलब नजर नहीं आता है, लेकिन यहां तेजस्वी के बार-बार किए जा रहे दावे को नजरअंदाज नहीं किया जा सकता है कि वह सरकार जरूर बनाएंगे। बिहार में महागठबंधन सरकार की संभावना तलाशने के लिए यह शक्ति परीक्षण कराया जा रहा है।

दुश्मन के दुश्मन में दोस्त ढूंढ़ रहे तेजस्वी, इसलिए यह चुनाव
बिहार विधानसभा में अध्यक्ष पद पर चुनाव इस बार इसलिए रोचक है, क्योंकि जदयू की जगह इस बार यह पद भाजपा ने लिया है और भाजपा के सीनियर मंत्रियों को जीत के बावजूद किनारे किया गया है। चाणक्य स्कूल ऑफ पॉलिटिकल राइट्स एंड रिसर्च के अध्यक्ष सुनील कुमार सिन्हा कहते हैं कि “जदयू के अंदर लोजपा के रवैए के कारण भाजपा से गुस्सा है और भाजपा में सुशील कुमार मोदी, डॉ. प्रेम कुमार, नंद किशोर यादव जैसे दिग्गजों को किनारे किए जाने के कारण नाराजगी। तेजस्वी यादव को ऐसी नाराजगी में अपने लिए संभावना नजर आ रही है, इसलिए स्पीकर पद पर महागठबंधन ने न केवल अपना प्रत्याशी दिया है, बल्कि पुराने चेहरे को सामने कर जदयू-भाजपा को भी परेशान किया है।”

1969 में हुआ था चुनाव, तब भी सत्ता पक्ष ही जीता था
स्पीकर पद पर कौन बैठे, यह आमतौर पर विधानसभा में बहुमत के साथ सरकार बनाने वाली पार्टी या गठबंधन कर लेती है। यह आमतौर पर निर्विरोध चुनाव होता है। विपक्ष या तो मौन होकर रह जाता है या औपचारिकता के लिए हंगामा करता है। स्पीकर पद पर एक तरह से चुनाव की परंपरा ही नहीं रही है। 1969 का हश्र देखने के बाद तो विपक्ष यह हिम्मत भी नहीं करता। 1969 में धनिकल लाल मंडल सत्तापक्ष से प्रत्याशी थे। विपक्ष ने सरदार हरिहर सिंह को उतरा। वर्तमान सरकार में भाजपा कोटे से मंत्री बने अमरेंद्र प्रताप सिंह के दादा हरिहर सिंह उस समय सत्तारूढ़ दल के प्रत्याशी धनिक लाल मंडल से हार गए थे। विधानसभा अध्यक्ष पद को लेकर मंगलवार को जैसे ही भाजपा की ओर से पूर्व मंत्री और लखीसराय विधायक विजय कुमार सिन्हा का नाम आया तो यह मान लिया गया कि वही अध्यक्ष होंगे, लेकिन महागठबंधन ने राजद से अवध बिहारी चौधरी को उतारकर 1969 की चर्चा छेड़ दी। बुधवार को दिनभर वोटिंग की प्रक्रिया के बाद शाम तक परिणाम सामने आ जाएगा कि तेजस्वी फिलहाल शांत पड़ जाएंगे या बिहार की राजनीति में कुछ बड़ा कोहराम लाएंगे।

